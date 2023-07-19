St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type challenge

The Perth boss wants assists and goals from his young playmakers.

By Eric Nicolson
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone.
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson have both shown they look comfortable in a St Johnstone team.

Now the challenge for the talented duo is to become Perth game-changers.

Manager Steven MacLean wants to see assists and goals from the young playmakers.

And the example set by a former Saints team-mate of his, Danny Swanson, is one they should strive to meet.

“Max and Fergie have been given the opportunity and they need to push themselves to get into the team regularly,” said MacLean, who started the midfielders in the season-opener at Stenhousemuir last weekend.

“The chance is there for them and they have to show they can influence games.

“I always say to Max how good he is on the eye – he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s clever and he can deliver good passes.

“But it’s about taking his game to the next level now – get the numbers up, get assists and goals.

“Everyone knows he’s neat and tidy but it’s about the other side of it too – how you affect the game. 

“You look at players like Danny Swanson, someone who the fans can relate to. He scored goals, made assists and created chances.

“For Max, we’re looking at him to create chances and I’m always on to him to influence games.”

Winners

There is another important box neither Kucheriavyi nor Ferguson has ticked in a competitive game for St Johnstone.

MacLean explained: “Can they be on a winning team?

“If you play and play well in a winning team, you deserve to stay in.

“If you’re not winning, then a manager is always going to have to look for what is a winning formula.

“Look at Cammy Ballantyne last season. He came into the team and we won games – so that helps build the trust of everyone.

“That’s the next step for these boys because we know the ability is there.”

Cammy Ballantyne in action at Rugby Park.
Cammy Ballantyne in action at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

MacLean currently has several players sidelined through injury and the speed with which they return to the match-day squad could impact his transfer plans.

“We have a good nucleus but when you’re missing six or seven players, all people who are first team players, then it doesn’t help,” he said.

“We need players to get back quickly because if they don’t we’ll need to look at things.

“After the game (losing to Stenhousemuir, when MacLean included the injured players in his post-match debrief) you are always raw and emotional but we need them back.

“If they’re not going to be back soon we will have to look at strengthening in other areas.

“They don’t want to be injured, I know that, and they’re working hard to get back.

“But sometimes you have to push yourself and as a player you don’t play when you’re 100% too often.

“You just have to get through it at times.”

Ayr aim

Dan Phillips returned to training on Wednesday and MacLean hopes to have the Trinidad and Tobago international available for the game against Ayr United on Tuesday.

The third match in the Viaplay Cup group is also a comeback target for fellow central midfielder Cammy MacPherson, with Callum Booth possibly being involved this weekend at Alloa.

