St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type challenge

Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson have both shown they look comfortable in a St Johnstone team.

Now the challenge for the talented duo is to become Perth game-changers.

Manager Steven MacLean wants to see assists and goals from the young playmakers.

And the example set by a former Saints team-mate of his, Danny Swanson, is one they should strive to meet.

“Max and Fergie have been given the opportunity and they need to push themselves to get into the team regularly,” said MacLean, who started the midfielders in the season-opener at Stenhousemuir last weekend.

“The chance is there for them and they have to show they can influence games.

“I always say to Max how good he is on the eye – he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s clever and he can deliver good passes.

“But it’s about taking his game to the next level now – get the numbers up, get assists and goals.

“Everyone knows he’s neat and tidy but it’s about the other side of it too – how you affect the game.

“You look at players like Danny Swanson, someone who the fans can relate to. He scored goals, made assists and created chances.

“For Max, we’re looking at him to create chances and I’m always on to him to influence games.”

Winners

There is another important box neither Kucheriavyi nor Ferguson has ticked in a competitive game for St Johnstone.

MacLean explained: “Can they be on a winning team?

“If you play and play well in a winning team, you deserve to stay in.

“If you’re not winning, then a manager is always going to have to look for what is a winning formula.

“Look at Cammy Ballantyne last season. He came into the team and we won games – so that helps build the trust of everyone.

“That’s the next step for these boys because we know the ability is there.”

MacLean currently has several players sidelined through injury and the speed with which they return to the match-day squad could impact his transfer plans.

“We have a good nucleus but when you’re missing six or seven players, all people who are first team players, then it doesn’t help,” he said.

“We need players to get back quickly because if they don’t we’ll need to look at things.

“After the game (losing to Stenhousemuir, when MacLean included the injured players in his post-match debrief) you are always raw and emotional but we need them back.

“If they’re not going to be back soon we will have to look at strengthening in other areas.

“They don’t want to be injured, I know that, and they’re working hard to get back.

“But sometimes you have to push yourself and as a player you don’t play when you’re 100% too often.

“You just have to get through it at times.”

Ayr aim

Dan Phillips returned to training on Wednesday and MacLean hopes to have the Trinidad and Tobago international available for the game against Ayr United on Tuesday.

The third match in the Viaplay Cup group is also a comeback target for fellow central midfielder Cammy MacPherson, with Callum Booth possibly being involved this weekend at Alloa.