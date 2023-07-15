‘Livid’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals two signings ‘done’ as ‘soft’ side lose to League Two Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Livid’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals two signings ‘done’ as ‘soft’ side lose to League Two Stenhousemuir

The duo have agreed to McDiarnid Park moves.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has revealed that he has got two more transfers “done”.

The Perth boss was furious with his team’s performance in their shock 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to League Two side, Stenhousemuir.

The need for new outfield recruits is inarguable and MacLean is confident that Saints are on the brink of completing a couple of deals.

“I’ve got two done but just not over the line,” he said.

“One is up tomorrow so it’s good. I’m happy with him.

“The other is a wee bit complicated. Hopefully they’ll be in.

“They’re never done until they’re done but they’re agreed.”

Euan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir’s Euan O’Reilly (centre) celebrates with team-mates. Image: SNS.

Reflecting on the defeat to Stenhousemuir, which leaves Saints with no margin for error if they’re going to progress to the knockout stage of the League Cup, MacLean was angry that his players didn’t take on board his pre-match warning.

“It was poor,” he said. “We got what we deserved. We didn’t play anywhere near the levels we should.

“It’s my team and my responsibility and it wasn’t good enough. It needs to be better.

“For the goal, Gordy (Liam Gordon) stepped in, tried a diagonal, shanked it and they’ve counter-attacked and scored.

“We could have done a lot of things better. We should have scored two or three. People need to be braver to get on the end of things.

“We didn’t start great and we need to understand what we need to do instead of saying it at half-time.

“The tempo was poor, the way we moved the ball, we never created or put them under enough pressure.

“I told them what we wanted then we conceded a sloppy goal and we didn’t deserve anything.”

‘Soft’ Saints

MacLean added: “Subconsciously maybe some think their places are there because there are injuries and it’s not a big squad.

“I include the injuries too – we need to do more to be back on the pitch.

“We were soft and we need to be back to what we’re good at. We had a meeting yesterday saying we were sloppy in the week and it happened again.

“But it’s my team. I’ll back them but they know where they stand with me. For as much as I’m livid we can still qualify if we win our next three games.”

Meanwhile, Chris Kane won’t need surgery on his ankle injury.

MacLean reported: “Kane is grade one damage all the way around the ankle so he’ll be back when the pain gets better.”

