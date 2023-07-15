St Johnstone suffer Stenhousemuir nightmare and lose 1-0 in Viaplay Cup opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone suffer Stenhousemuir nightmare and lose 1-0 in Viaplay Cup opener

Steven MacLean's men got their season off to the worst possible start.

By Eric Nicolson
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly scores against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly scores. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone wanted a fast start to their 2023/24 season but instead they suffered League Cup déjà vu.

The Perth side drew with Annan Athletic in their opening group fixture this time last year, losing the penalty shoot-out.

On this occasion it was an even worse opening day result – being defeated over 90 minutes by another League Two opponent.

Ex-Saint, Euan O’Reilly, was the man who scored the only goal of the game in Stenhousemuir’s shock 1-0 victory.

The first half was pretty uneventful in terms of goalmouth action.

Saints dominated possession and the young midfield trio of Cammy Ballantyne, Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson won their fair share of tackles and popped the ball about crisply.

St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson in action against Stenhousemuir.
St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson (and Stenhousemuir’s Michael Anderson in action. Image: SNS.

But getting in behind the Stenhousemuir defence was the biggest issue.

The closest to an opener came in the last minute of the half when Andy Considine picked Ryan McGowan out with a diagonal ball to the back post and Stevie May was foiled by keeper, Darren Jamieson with his eight-yard shot from the knockdown.

Terrible start to second half

Instead of Saints building on their end-of-half momentum, they soon found themselves facing a comeback job when the hosts took the lead four minutes after the restart.

Captain Liam Gordon was sloppy with a pass out of defence and in the blink of an eye, O’Reilly was bursting into the box and giving Ross Sinclair no chance with a low shot.

Euan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir’s Euan O’Reilly (centre) celebrates with team-mates. Image: SNS.

The comeback didn’t happen however, with a shot over the bar from substitute Ali Crawford after a corner was half-cleared the best of several opportunities squandered by Saints, who were booed off the pitch at full-time.

St Johnstone – Sinclair 6, Gallacher 6, Considine 6, McGowan 6, Gordon 5, May 5, Carey 7, Wright 5, Kucheriavyi 7 (Steven 4), Ballantyne 6 (Mylchreest 3), Ferguson 6 (Crawford 4). Subs not used – Mitov, Parker, Bright, Ellison, Klimionek, McCrystal.

More from St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
Steven MacLean setting new standards at St Johnstone as captain reveals 'thick skin' warning…
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA
New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov says Perth move is 'challenge I couldn't turn…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows he needs new signings. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven MacLean makes pre-Viaplay Cup signings admission as St Johnstone boss spells out goalkeeping…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop
Ali Crawford celebrates putting St Johnstone 1-0 up on East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ali Crawford: I'm back at St Johnstone to fight for my place
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife
St Johnstone target Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge United in March. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
St Johnstone close in on first summer signing as Dimitar Mitov checks in for…
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Michael O'Halloran reveals 'big part' played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline…