River rescue underway River North Esk at Edzell

A river rescue is underway at the River North Esk near Edzell.

Two water rescue units and three fire appliances are are at the scene on the river near the Gannochy Bridge.

The full extent of what is involved is not yet known with details still emerging.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said they received a call at 5.03pm to attend a river rescue operation.

All emergency services remain at the scene.

She said: “We have been called to a rescue operation on the River North Esk near to the Gannochy Bridge,

“We have two water rescue units, one from Kingsway, Dundee and one from Central area at the scene.

“There are also three fire appliances from Brechin, Laurencekirk and Forfar involved.”

She said she could give no further details at the point.

The road between Edzell and Fettercairn is closed to allow the rescue to go ahead.

