St Johnstone hail Chris Kane’s ‘never to be forgotten’ Perth contribution as double-winning legend leaves club

The popular striker scored a number of historic goals for the McDiarmid Park side.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
Ex-St Johnstone striker Chris Kane. Image: SNS

St Johnstone paid tribute to cup double-winning legend Chris Kane as his departure from Perth was confirmed, insisting his contribution will “never be forgotten”.

The striker is set to join Dunfermline on a permanent deal.

Academy product Kane’s battling, never-say-die qualities made him a fans’ favourite at McDiarmid Park, particularly as he matured into a key figure in Saints’ cup double-winning side of 2020/21.

He scored a memorable goal in their League Cup semi-final win over St Mirren and one that’s often misattributed to Zander Clark in the Scottish Cup quarter final victory over Rangers at Ibrox, before continuing his hot streak into Europe the following season, adding strikes against Galatasaray and LASK.

Chris Kane celebrates his goal against St Mirren in the 2021 League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Subsequent serious injury had a major impact, with the luckless star enduring a 16-month lay-off with knee, quad and calf problems.

After managing 15 appearances for Saints in the first half of last season – including what turned out to be his final goal for the club against St Mirren – Dunfermline swooped to take the 29-year-old on loan in February.

Kane notched five times in 10 Pars showings and will now reunite with manager James McPake and his assistant, fellow Saints legend Dave Mackay, for the new season.

St Johnstone duo Ali McCann and Chris Kane.
Chris Kane (right) hold St Johnstone’s 2021 League Cup, with fellow hero Ali McCann. Image: SNS

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris insisted Kane will forever be a Perth hero, saying: “I’ve known Chris for a very long time and his contribution to the club will never be forgotten.

“From his days in the youth academy to playing such a big part in our cup double-winning season in 2021, he has always worked with complete professionalism on and off the pitch.

“It is important that the club places on record its thanks to Chris and we wish him all the very best for his next steps in football.”

