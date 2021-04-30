St Johnstone Ibrox hero Chris Kane: Last-gasp goal was best feeling on a football pitch

Scoring the last-gasp equaliser at Ibrox was Chris Kane’s all-time football high.

And the St Johnstone striker isn’t the slightest bit bothered that it’s Zander Clark’s assist rather than his own point-bank range finish that has become the stuff of Perth legend.

Had it been any other member of Callum Davidson’s side who helped on Liam Craig’s extra-time corner than a wandering bearded goalkeeper, the centre-forward in the right place at the right time wouldn’t have had to share the limelight.

But, true to the character of players’ player Kane, headlines and social media hits don’t feature on his priority list.

The win and the collective euphoria that went with it are the only rewards he needed.

Now see this. This is football. The hunger, the desire, the fight, the passion, that never say die attitude. Don't let anyone ever try and tell or show you different! Perth St Johnstone underestimated since 1884 💙#SJFC pic.twitter.com/zcNBiTfWBN — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

“I saw Zander head it and it kind of just hit my foot and went in,” said Kane. “To be honest I didn’t care who put it in.

“All I knew was that the ball was in the back of the net so we all went mental.

“It’s probably the best feeling I’ve had on a football pitch, especially having gone one down so late on.

“If Zander wants to claim it, I think he has to hit the target from there! Rumour has it, it was going wide.

“I was half-hoping that he put it in the top corner himself though.

“Zander can get all the credit for it because he was absolutely outstanding the whole game.”

Kane revealed that he was next in line to take a spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out had Ali McCann not settled the tie with Saints’ fourth.

“The first penalty save put us in the driving seat and them under pressure,” said the 26-year-old. “Zander got his arm up.

“I was wanting to hit a penalty because I’d been practising them all week. I had my side picked and was ready.

“But after they missed two, I was still praying that Ali put his in the back of the net. Thankfully he did.

“In the dressing room the music started and everyone erupted. We were all jumping about mad – brilliant.

“It would’ve been phenomenal if the fans were there.

“I just hope they were running about their living rooms going mad as well. They deserve it and all the success we’re getting.

“You play for the fans. Hopefully they got a good buzz and had their own celebrations.”

Betfred Cup winner and now Scottish Cup quarter-final hero Kane has crammed a career’s worth of special memories into a few months.

“The season just seems to be getting better and better,” he said. “You think we’ve done our bit but then we keep it going.

“We’ve been brilliant and getting into another semi-final is fantastic.

“It gives you another wee incentive to win it when Rangers and Celtic are both out.

“But every other team in the competition will be thinking it’s their chance to win it. I don’t see why we can’t win it.

“We’ll focus on the league again for now. Every game is crucial for that because we’re pushing for fifth spot.”