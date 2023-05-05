Example to headline Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singer Example is heading for Dundee’s Slessor Gardens this summer after being unveiled as the headliner for Ibiza Orchestra Experience.

The event, which will take place on August 12, will also feature vocalists Nikki Ambers and DJ Pandar.

Example – best known for hits like Kickstarts and Changed The Way You Kiss Me – is set to release his eighth album, We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up, ahead of the Dundee dance music show.

Since 2021, the 26-piece Ibiza Orchestra has performed all over Europe, including more than 40 times in the UK.

The show made its Dundee debut at Slessor Gardens last May.

Revellers can expect iconic tracks form artist such as Daft Punk, Fatboy Slim, Tiesto and many more.

Ibiza Orchestra Experience marketing manager Tom Cullen said: “We are excited to have Example be our headline act at our show.

“He has a lot to offer and will be a great addition to the show, as well as the 26-piece live orchestra sharing their unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer and a lively atmosphere.”

The event, for over-18s, will run from 4-11pm and tickets for the festival can be bought online.

It is one of a number of major concerts and festivals taking place across Tayside this year – with Radio 1’s Big Weekend just weeks away.