Fife teen’s pride at invite to King’s Coronation

A “proud” Fife teenager has received an invitation to attend the King’s Coronation.

Ben Dykes, 18, from Dalgety Bay, is one of 30 Scouts from Scotland going to the royal occasion.

The teenager is not sure what role he will play at the coronation, but dad Iain says Ben is “proud to be a part of it”.

Iain – speaking to The Courier while Ben travels to London – said: “He’s really excited but apprehensive about it.

‘He’s so proud to be part of it’

“Me and his mum are really proud of him for being picked.

“He’s so proud to be a part of it and to have been selected.

“It’s been so long since the last coronation.

“All we know so far is that he will be working at Westminster on the Saturday. We won’t know his role for certain until he gets down there.

“We’ve been getting him prepared to represent Scotland and have kitted him out in the full attire – he’s going to wear his kilt.”

The Scouts have been helping celebrate the coronation with a range of initiatives, including The Big Help Out – a day of volunteering on bank holiday Monday.

Ben will stay at Gilwell Park before heading for Westminster Abbey for the coronation on Saturday.

Iain said: “Gilwell is the home of Scouting in the UK.

“This will be Ben’s first time there.

“He has attended Scouts since the age of five and travelled all over the UK and as far afield as Ireland and Holland to camp.”

‘One to tell the grandkids about’

Iain says that for Ben, the coronation will be “one to tell the grandkids” about.

He added: “It is a real unique opportunity for him.

“It will be such a good atmosphere. He can just soak it all up and take it all in.”

A host of events are taking place across Tayside and Fife for the King’s Coronation.