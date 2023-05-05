Fife teen’s pride at invite to King’s Coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife teen’s pride at invite to King’s Coronation

Scout Ben Dykes, 18, from Dalgety Bay, is attending the royal occasion.

By Chloe Burrell
Ben Dykes, wearing a kilt and scouts uniform as he prepares to attend the King's Coronation. Image: Iain Dykes
Ben Dykes is joining other Scouts at the King's Coronation. Image: Iain Dykes

A “proud” Fife teenager has received an invitation to attend the King’s Coronation.

Ben Dykes, 18, from Dalgety Bay, is one of 30 Scouts from Scotland going to the royal occasion.

The teenager is not sure what role he will play at the coronation, but dad Iain says Ben is “proud to be a part of it”.

Iain – speaking to The Courier while Ben travels to London – said: “He’s really excited but apprehensive about it.

‘He’s so proud to be part of it’

“Me and his mum are really proud of him for being picked.

“He’s so proud to be a part of it and to have been selected.

“It’s been so long since the last coronation.

“All we know so far is that he will be working at Westminster on the Saturday. We won’t know his role for certain until he gets down there.

King Charles III and The Queen Consort. Image: Hugo Burnand
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Image: Hugo Burnand

“We’ve been getting him prepared to represent Scotland and have kitted him out in the full attire – he’s going to wear his kilt.”

The Scouts have been helping celebrate the coronation with a range of initiatives, including The Big Help Out – a day of volunteering on bank holiday Monday.

Ben will stay at Gilwell Park before heading for Westminster Abbey for the coronation on Saturday.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Iain said: “Gilwell is the home of Scouting in the UK.

“This will be Ben’s first time there.

“He has attended Scouts since the age of five and travelled all over the UK and as far afield as Ireland and Holland to camp.”

‘One to tell the grandkids about’

Iain says that for Ben, the coronation will be “one to tell the grandkids” about.

He added: “It is a real unique opportunity for him.

“It will be such a good atmosphere. He can just soak it all up and take it all in.”

A host of events are taking place across Tayside and Fife for the King’s Coronation.

