Concern grows after Fife girl, 15, fails to return home

Concern is growing after a Fife girl, 15, failed to return home.

Lucy Forbes was last seen in her hometown of Cardenden on Monday afternoon, when she was believed to have boarded a number 33 bus to Kirkcaldy.

She is known to have links in the nearby town.

Police in Cowdenbeath say this is “out of character” for Lucy and are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

The teenager is said to be about 5ft,5″ with shoulder length mousy brown hair, and was last seen wearing a beige coloured hooded top, blue denim jeans and black baseball type trainers.

“This is out of character for Lucy, and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“Anyone with any information or sightings of Lucy are asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 2716 of July 24.”