Chance to see huge warship as it leaves Fife

Locals will have the chance to see a huge warship as it is expected to leave its base in Fife on Tuesday.

HMS Prince of Wales left its dry dock at Rosyth on Friday after months of repairs.

It has been sitting in the Forth for the last few days.

It is expected the £3.2 billion vessel, which broke down off the Isle of Wight nearly a year ago, will travel down the river on Tuesday afternoon as it returns to sea.

HMS Prince of Wales to travel under Forth bridges

That will include a journey beneath the Forth bridges.

However, the Royal Navy has told The Courier the trip is weather-dependent – and has not confirmed a time.

A team of engineers and civilian engineers have been working to repair the propeller shafts on the ship.

HMS Prince of Wales travelled to Rosyth in October for the work.

Since leaving the dry dock on Friday, the 65,000-tonne vessel has been going through propulsion trials in the Forth.

It will travel to Portsmouth, where it will gear up for deployment to the USA in the autumn.

The carrier will replace the HMS Queen Elizabeth as the UK’s flagship towards the end of 2024.

Commander Helen Jones, the carrier’s Commander Marine Engineering, said: “The team on board have risen to the challenge of returning this ship to sea and we are looking forward to testing the systems and returning to operations for the Royal Navy.”