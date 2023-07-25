Chance to see huge warship as it leaves Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Chance to see huge warship as it leaves Fife

The £3.2 billion HMS Prince of Wales is expected to travel down the Forth on Tuesday afternoon.

By James Simpson
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.

Locals will have the chance to see a huge warship as it is expected to leave its base in Fife on Tuesday.

HMS Prince of Wales left its dry dock at Rosyth on Friday after months of repairs.

It has been sitting in the Forth for the last few days.

It is expected the £3.2 billion vessel, which broke down off the Isle of Wight nearly a year ago, will travel down the river on Tuesday afternoon as it returns to sea.

HMS Prince of Wales to travel under Forth bridges

That will include a journey beneath the Forth bridges.

However, the Royal Navy has told The Courier the trip is weather-dependent – and has not confirmed a time.

A team of engineers and civilian engineers have been working to repair the propeller shafts on the ship.

HMS Prince of Wales travelled to Rosyth in October for the work.

Since leaving the dry dock on Friday, the 65,000-tonne vessel has been going through propulsion trials in the Forth.

HMS Prince of Wales off Rosyth dockyard

It will travel to Portsmouth, where it will gear up for deployment to the USA in the autumn.

The carrier will replace the HMS Queen Elizabeth as the UK’s flagship towards the end of 2024.

Commander Helen Jones, the carrier’s Commander Marine Engineering, said: “The team on board have risen to the challenge of returning this ship to sea and we are looking forward to testing the systems and returning to operations for the Royal Navy.”

More from Fife

Name sign with town of St Andrews in the background.
Uncle killed prospective St Andrews computing student in knife attack
Lucy Forbes, 15, was last seen on Monday. Image: Police Scotland,
Concern grows after Fife girl, 15, fails to return home
Fire and police officers after the Rosyth blaze was extinguished
Rosyth house fire being treated as suspicious
Inverkeithing Highland Games is almost upon us.
Inverkeithing Highland Games expects bumper turnout to final event of this year's circuit
Poplar Road fire
Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
Fly tipping at Jawbanes Road
Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman's 'callous and despicable' Fife house sale con
the B921 in Fife
Drivers escape injury as wheelie bins thrown from Fife flyover hit vehicles
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market