James and Bastille in Dundee: Will rain stay away for Slessor Gardens gigs?

Slessor Gardens in Dundee will once again be packed with thousands of fans this weekend for the latest series of concerts.

The Waterfront venue hosts James and Razorlight on Friday before Bastille celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album on Saturday.

But with both gigs taking place outdoors, fans will have to be prepared for what the elements throw at them.

Our weather forecast will be updated throughout this week in the lead-up to the concerts.

James in Dundee: Friday weather forecast

Fans will be hoping Razorlight bring a Golden Touch to Slessor Gardens by bringing plenty of sunshine to Friday’s concert with James.

While that is unlikely, the Met Office predicts it should stay mainly dry and cloudy – though July’s changeable weather so far suggests a shower is never out the question.

Fans will enjoy highs of 18°C – with temperatures staying in the mid-teens throughout the night – but it will feel breezy at times.

Bastille in Dundee: Saturday weather forecast

Saturday’s Met Office forecast says fans heading to see Bastille may need to be prepared for wetter weather.

It is expected there will be showers throughout the day – some potentially heavy – though things look likely to dry up as the night goes on.

Again, revellers can expect it to be breezy at times with highs of 18°C.

Several roads will be closed during the shows with some restrictions in place throughout this week while the set-up takes place.