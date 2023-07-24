James and Bastille in Dundee: Will rain stay away for Slessor Gardens gigs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James and Bastille in Dundee: Will rain stay away for Slessor Gardens gigs?

Thousands of people will descend on the Waterfront venue on Friday and Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
Concert-goers at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Concert-goers at Slessor Gardens in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Slessor Gardens in Dundee will once again be packed with thousands of fans this weekend for the latest series of concerts.

The Waterfront venue hosts James and Razorlight on Friday before Bastille celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album on Saturday.

But with both gigs taking place outdoors, fans will have to be prepared for what the elements throw at them.

Our weather forecast will be updated throughout this week in the lead-up to the concerts.

James in Dundee: Friday weather forecast

James perform on Friday. Image: Liz Hobbs Group

Fans will be hoping Razorlight bring a Golden Touch to Slessor Gardens by bringing plenty of sunshine to Friday’s concert with James.

While that is unlikely, the Met Office predicts it should stay mainly dry and cloudy – though July’s changeable weather so far suggests a shower is never out the question.

Fans will enjoy highs of 18°C – with temperatures staying in the mid-teens throughout the night – but it will feel breezy at times.

Bastille in Dundee: Saturday weather forecast

The band Bastille
Bastille are set to play in Dundee. Image: Sarah Louise Bennett

Saturday’s Met Office forecast says fans heading to see Bastille may need to be prepared for wetter weather.

It is expected there will be showers throughout the day – some potentially heavy  – though things look likely to dry up as the night goes on.

Again, revellers can expect it to be breezy at times with highs of 18°C.

Several roads will be closed during the shows with some restrictions in place throughout this week while the set-up takes place.

