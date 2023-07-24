Billy Boyle: Dundee solicitor with ‘huge presence’ dies aged 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Boyle: Dundee solicitor with ‘huge presence’ dies aged 71

He was a much respected and well-known figure in Dundee legal circles

By Graham Ogilvy and Michael Alexander
Dundee solicitor William Boyle has died aged 71
Dundee solicitor William Boyle has died aged 71

Tribute has been paid to well-known Dundee solicitor William G Boyle who has died, aged 71.

Mr Boyle died in the early hours of Sunday July 23 at Ninewells Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks.

Universally known to his legion of Dundonian clients and colleagues as ‘Billy’, he was a graduate of the University of Dundee and began his career as a solicitor in 1977.

Practiced law for four decades

He completed his traineeship under John Boath at Simpson Boath, a prominent firm of Dundee solicitors.

He would go on to practice law in the city on his own account for the next four decades.

Mr Boyle with the press throng outside Dundee Sheriff Court while representing 'Saudi murder nurse' Lucille Ferrie in the 1990s

George Donnelly, now a consultant with Lawson, Coull and Duncan, and former Dean of the Faculty and Procurators in Dundee said: “I have known Billy since our schooldays at Lawside Academy.

“Billy was a master operator in court and frequently charmed juries and sheriffs.

“He was very proud of being a lawyer and in this age of informality always preferred to be addressed as “Mr Boyle” never “Billy”.

“He was innovative in business matters being the first to introduce conveyancing bucket shops and football strip advertising which of course brought him into sharp conflict with the Law Society of Scotland – something he revelled in.

Mr Boyle with client Lucille Ferrie outside Dundee Sheriff Court in the 1990s

“He was a huge presence in every sense in Dundee Sheriff Court and his stories and influence will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of all of practitioners I offer my sincere condolences to his wife Lynda and to his children and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.”

Inspiration to youngsters

As well as possessing a great aptitude for the law, Billy had a passion for the subject and was generous with his time, encouraging countless young people to embark on legal careers.

He was sought out by many for shrewd advice, which he was happy to give.

He built up a considerable practice in Dundee where he, along with Brian Fitzpatrick, George Donnelly, Michael McGinley and Frank Doran, was among the first working class Catholics to enter the law.

Billy Boyle chats to the S1/S3 pupils, at the 'Tele Takeover' at Harris Academy in Dundee in January 2019

In the face of adversity and business problems which would have daunted many, Billy demonstrated grit and persistence fighting his way back to business health and centre stage.

A complex and contradictory character, he could inspire and infuriate, encourage and exasperate, entertain and dismay.

‘Outlandish’ stories tended to be true

Listeners to Billy’s tall tales over the lunch table discounted his stories at their peril – as the more outlandish of these tales actually tended to be true!

The cliches ‘larger than life’ and ‘colourful’ were never more apt – or more inadequate to apply to this remarkable man.

Ill health dogged his later years.

Billy Boyle chats to the S1/S3 pupils, at the ‘Tele Takeover’ at Harris Academy in Dundee in January 2019

But Billy enjoyed time with his grandchildren, creating a garden at his new home, reading and catching up with old friends.

He remained a passionate Dundee FC supporter and, having been a gifted footballer in his youth, continued to enjoy the beautiful game.

Nephew Michael Boyd grateful for support

Billy’s nephew Michael Boyd, a Dundee and Glasgow University graduate who worked as a lawyer with his uncle for several years, remains grateful for the help his uncle gave him to set up his own business, Boyd’s Law, in Forfar.

Michael, 49, said: “He loved Scottish folk music and had many folk music evenings in his office, as well as Burns Suppers etc.

“What a lot of people won’t know is that he was very proud of his Irish roots but he was equally proud of his Scottish roots being a Tasker on his mother’s side, deeply rooted in rural Perthshire.”

Billy is survived by his wife Lynda and children Gordon, Katie, John and Claire as well as five grandchildren and sisters Joan and Linda.

