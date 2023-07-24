Billy Boyle: Dundee solicitor with ‘huge presence’ dies aged 71

Tribute has been paid to well-known Dundee solicitor William G Boyle who has died, aged 71.

Mr Boyle died in the early hours of Sunday July 23 at Ninewells Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks.

Universally known to his legion of Dundonian clients and colleagues as ‘Billy’, he was a graduate of the University of Dundee and began his career as a solicitor in 1977.

Practiced law for four decades

He completed his traineeship under John Boath at Simpson Boath, a prominent firm of Dundee solicitors.

He would go on to practice law in the city on his own account for the next four decades.

George Donnelly, now a consultant with Lawson, Coull and Duncan, and former Dean of the Faculty and Procurators in Dundee said: “I have known Billy since our schooldays at Lawside Academy.

“Billy was a master operator in court and frequently charmed juries and sheriffs.

“He was very proud of being a lawyer and in this age of informality always preferred to be addressed as “Mr Boyle” never “Billy”.

“He was innovative in business matters being the first to introduce conveyancing bucket shops and football strip advertising which of course brought him into sharp conflict with the Law Society of Scotland – something he revelled in.

“He was a huge presence in every sense in Dundee Sheriff Court and his stories and influence will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of all of practitioners I offer my sincere condolences to his wife Lynda and to his children and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.”

Inspiration to youngsters

As well as possessing a great aptitude for the law, Billy had a passion for the subject and was generous with his time, encouraging countless young people to embark on legal careers.

He was sought out by many for shrewd advice, which he was happy to give.

He built up a considerable practice in Dundee where he, along with Brian Fitzpatrick, George Donnelly, Michael McGinley and Frank Doran, was among the first working class Catholics to enter the law.

In the face of adversity and business problems which would have daunted many, Billy demonstrated grit and persistence fighting his way back to business health and centre stage.

A complex and contradictory character, he could inspire and infuriate, encourage and exasperate, entertain and dismay.

‘Outlandish’ stories tended to be true

Listeners to Billy’s tall tales over the lunch table discounted his stories at their peril – as the more outlandish of these tales actually tended to be true!

The cliches ‘larger than life’ and ‘colourful’ were never more apt – or more inadequate to apply to this remarkable man.

Ill health dogged his later years.

But Billy enjoyed time with his grandchildren, creating a garden at his new home, reading and catching up with old friends.

He remained a passionate Dundee FC supporter and, having been a gifted footballer in his youth, continued to enjoy the beautiful game.

Nephew Michael Boyd grateful for support

Billy’s nephew Michael Boyd, a Dundee and Glasgow University graduate who worked as a lawyer with his uncle for several years, remains grateful for the help his uncle gave him to set up his own business, Boyd’s Law, in Forfar.

Michael, 49, said: “He loved Scottish folk music and had many folk music evenings in his office, as well as Burns Suppers etc.

“What a lot of people won’t know is that he was very proud of his Irish roots but he was equally proud of his Scottish roots being a Tasker on his mother’s side, deeply rooted in rural Perthshire.”

Billy is survived by his wife Lynda and children Gordon, Katie, John and Claire as well as five grandchildren and sisters Joan and Linda.