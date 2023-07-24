Calls for Dundee Christmas tree to return to traditional City Square spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Calls for Dundee Christmas tree to return to traditional City Square spot

It comes after the controversial 'living tree' on the Nethergate died after just nine months.

By Liam Rutherford
Councillors have called for Dundee Christmas tree to return to City Square. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Calls have been made for Dundee’s traditional Christmas tree to return to City Square after the controversial “living” tree died just nine months after it was planted.

The Christmas tree was first moved from its traditional City Square spot to outside the Steeple Church in the Nethergate in 2021.

After its first year at the new location, it was made more permanent by the planting of the living tree last October.

This, Dundee City Council said, was an effort to host more “sustainable” festive celebrations.

However just nine months after it was planted, the “living” tree had withered and died.

Dundee’s ‘living’ Christmas tree died during the summer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now a Liberal Democrat councillor is pushing to get the tree back to its original location.

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman said: “This was really something of a pale imitation of the traditional Christmas tree and not well-received by many of the Dundee public.

“It sort of sums it up that the so-called “living tree” died just nine months after it was installed.”

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strathmartine, Daniel Coleman.

Living tree death blamed on ‘hot weather’

The council blamed hot weather for the death of the tree earlier this month and said plans were being made to replace it.

However Mr Coleman believes the tree should be moved back to the City Square in a way that does not jeopardies the councils sustainability effort.

He added: “We feel sure that with a bit of effort, the council could do this in a sustainable way.”

But council leader John Alexander, insisted further funding for projects and festive celebrations would come at a cost of cutting budgets from other services.

Council leader John Alexander Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Alexander has been critical of the Liberal Democrats “suggestions” believing that they offer “little to no explanation of how they’d deliver and fund them.”

Mr Alexander said: “The reality, of course, is that they can’t possibly fund everything they’ve touted in the press in recent months without sweeping cuts to other areas of service and they should be held to account for their claims.

“I would love to see increased investment in events, from the flower and food festival to Christmas and everything else in between, but that comes at a cost and has to be found from somewhere.”

