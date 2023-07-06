Dundee’s ‘living’ Christmas tree dies after 9 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s ‘living’ Christmas tree dies after 9 months

The tree at the Steeple Church had been hailed as the centrepiece of festive celebrations "for many years to come".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee’s controversial “living” Christmas tree has died just nine months after it was installed.

The tree was planted outside the Steeple Church in October, as part of Dundee City Council’s efforts to host more “sustainable” festive celebrations.

But after just one Christmas, the tree at Nethergate has withered and browned.

The location caused controversy in 2021 when Dundee’s centrepiece tree was moved from City Square for the first time.

After its first year at the new location it was made more permanent by the planting of the living tree.

Christmas tree ‘badly affected by dry weather’

The council blamed recent hot weather and confirmed it will have to be replaced, although it is not yet known when this will happen.

A spokesman said: “City council arboriculture staff recently inspected the tree and confirmed it has been badly affected by the recent prolonged spell of extremely dry weather.

“Arrangements are being made to remove the tree and replace it in due course.”

The new Christmas tree in all its green splendour before it died. Image: Dall Communications

The spokesman did not respond when asked what measures were taken to care for the tree.

One shopper who spotted the now-brown tree said: “I saw when I was passing it this week that it is looking very brown, dry and – to my eyes – dead.

“It’s a Christmas tree planted in the ground so you would expect it to be green all year round.

“There is absolutely no sign of any green on at at all.”

The dead tree at the Steeple Church. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “I remember reading about it in The Courier last year and that it was meant to be there 365 days a year for many years to come – well that’s obviously not going to happen now.”

The tree was donated to the city council by Tayside Forestry last year.

It was planted in the ground outside the church on the Nethergate and decorated with Christmas lights.

The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
The living Christmas tree on the Nethergate.

The move caused controversy among Dundonians who were upset that the city’s Christmas tree had been moved for the second year running.

At the time Councillor Mark Flynn, city development convener, said: “It is great to see a new Christmas tradition evolving in the city with the arrival of our new living tree that will form the centrepiece of the celebrations not just in 2022, but for many years to come.”

