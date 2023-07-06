Dundee’s ‘living’ Christmas tree dies after 9 months

Dundee’s controversial “living” Christmas tree has died just nine months after it was installed.

The tree was planted outside the Steeple Church in October, as part of Dundee City Council’s efforts to host more “sustainable” festive celebrations.

But after just one Christmas, the tree at Nethergate has withered and browned.

The location caused controversy in 2021 when Dundee’s centrepiece tree was moved from City Square for the first time.

After its first year at the new location it was made more permanent by the planting of the living tree.

Christmas tree ‘badly affected by dry weather’

The council blamed recent hot weather and confirmed it will have to be replaced, although it is not yet known when this will happen.

A spokesman said: “City council arboriculture staff recently inspected the tree and confirmed it has been badly affected by the recent prolonged spell of extremely dry weather.

“Arrangements are being made to remove the tree and replace it in due course.”

The spokesman did not respond when asked what measures were taken to care for the tree.

One shopper who spotted the now-brown tree said: “I saw when I was passing it this week that it is looking very brown, dry and – to my eyes – dead.

“It’s a Christmas tree planted in the ground so you would expect it to be green all year round.

“There is absolutely no sign of any green on at at all.”

She added: “I remember reading about it in The Courier last year and that it was meant to be there 365 days a year for many years to come – well that’s obviously not going to happen now.”

The tree was donated to the city council by Tayside Forestry last year.

It was planted in the ground outside the church on the Nethergate and decorated with Christmas lights.

The move caused controversy among Dundonians who were upset that the city’s Christmas tree had been moved for the second year running.

At the time Councillor Mark Flynn, city development convener, said: “It is great to see a new Christmas tradition evolving in the city with the arrival of our new living tree that will form the centrepiece of the celebrations not just in 2022, but for many years to come.”