Disappointed Dundonians call for missing City Square Christmas tree to be returned

Disappointed locals say the lack of traditional Christmas tree in City Square is a “step too far” as festivities in Dundee have been revamped.

The square has been transformed with a 3D Christmas card, light-up penguin and light projections on City Chambers.

But conspicuous by its absence is the traditional Christmas tree which usually takes pride of place.

The tree has been moved to outside the Steeple Church in Nethergate but some Dundonians say City Square has been left “desolate” without it.

Others have praised Dundee’s improved Christmas offering at City Square and the Winterfest at Slessor Gardens.

‘Disappointed’

The square is not completely without a tree, as charity Social Bite has installed a “tree of kindness” where donations of food and gifts can be left for people in need.

But many are disappointed the tree traditionally installed by Dundee City Council has been moved.

Among them is former Lord Provost John Letford who has said he is devastated.

“I think City Square looks desolate without it’s proper tree,” he said.

“I have taken dozens of calls from people who are very disappointed.”

He added: “For many people the tree in City Square symbolises Christmas in Dundee.

“It seems they have made changes for change sake – why fix something when it’s not broken?

“They have put a few little titbits in place of the tree to try to placate people but nothing will ever take the place of our tree.

“They need to bring back Dundee’s tree, the people’s tree.”

The first Christmas tree in City Square was installed in 1952.

Dundee City archives say: “The tree was put up on December 20.

“It was 42 feet tall (quite a bit bigger than the agreed height) and the Courier claimed it was 32-years-old and came from the Duke of Atholl’s estate.”

Important focal role

Also upset at the removal of the tree is Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioner’s Forum.

Dorothy said: “City Square is a natural gathering place for Dundee people.

“It is the main feature of our town centre and houses some beautiful buildings.

“A large, decorated and lit Christmas tree contributes to the grandeur that this square deserves – a square that has played an important focal role in the life of the city for decades.”

Dorothy says the replacement tree outside Steeple Church “does not have the same draw”.

“It is too out of the way, sited beyond the main route that people take through the town,” she added.

“The City Square is the ideal location for our Christmas tree – citizens can have a seat for a few minutes to admire its splendour and it’s an area that most people pass by while out shopping in town.”

But John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, has defended the decision to move the tree from City Square.

He pointed out a Christmas tree was installed outside the church before the City Square tradition began.

“There has been a lot of positivity around the expanded Christmas offering in Dundee and a good bit of angst about the lack of Christmas tree in the City Square,” he said.

“It’s a shame that some aren’t entirely supportive of all the changes this year but I totally respect that.

“The money saved on the tree has been ploughed into the above activities. More than that, we have returned the tree to its original location and in a fitting place – outside a church.

“You could argue we’ve put the Christ back into Christmas.”

Mr Alexander said for years, many people, including himself, have complained that not enough is done in Dundee for Christmas, compared to cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He said: “I want that for the city too and this is just the beginning, I hope.

“This is the biggest and most dynamic Christmas the city has seen in my lifetime and as it’s the first, we’ll hopefully grow and expand it further in future years.”

‘Very fitting’

Not everyone is upset by the changes, with some locals saying the new Christmas look will bring the community together.

John Muir, 42, a student who lives in Stobswell said he thought the City Square display was “pretty good”.

John, originally from Edinburgh, said: “I think it’s all pretty good actually.

“I know the tree isn’t the centrepiece but I like the overall look.

“I’m used to Edinburgh to it’s good to come to another city and see something different.

“I think it’s all very in keeping with the history of Dundee and I think they’ve really made an effort to pull out all the stops.”

Students Tiger Swithenbamk, 20, from Leicester, and Lottie Rodger, 19, from Brighton, said they were also fans of the new look display.

Lottie said: “I’ve never known what Dundee has looked like in the past but I think this looks good.

“It looks like a city centre display that will bring the whole community together.”

Tiger said: “Overall I think it looks pretty good and it would be good to see lots of people coming and enjoying the space.”