‘Fantastic’: Dundee City Square transformed into winter wonderland for Christmas

Dundee has been transformed into a winter wonderland as the city’s Christmas celebrations ramp up.

A host of free activities are on offer at City Square, outside the Caird Hall, until Christmas Eve.

The festivities are in addition to Winterfest at Slessor Gardens, where the likes of an ice rink and a big wheel are keeping visitors entertained.

Children can send a letter to Santa in the activity tent, which has a whole timetable of events planned this month.

There will also be nightly projections on to the City Chambers building, and a 3D Dundee Christmas card featuring characters from The Beano has also been set up, along with the light-up Pingoo penguin.

In addition, visitors can also enjoy illuminated wishing fountains and make donations to Social Bite’s Giving Tree.

Councillor John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said: “The celebrations in City Square are the finishing touch to what is a fantastic, refreshed Christmas offering this year in Dundee city centre.

“There’s been a lot of positivity about it, and it’s been great to see people enjoying Winterfest, the new lights, our shopping and hospitality and more.

“The City Square will be a vibrant and prominent feature of Dundee’s Christmas.

“From enjoying traditions with the family to creating new memories together, I can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to what we have planned.”

Paul Bush OBE, director of events for VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to support Christmas in Dundee through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund, established by EventScotland in conjunction with funding from the Scottish Government.

“Events play an important role in our communities, enabling us all to connect, enjoy and share memorable experiences.

“Having them in our calendar further strengthens Scotland’s outlook and position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.

“The variety of activities on offer across the programme, highlights that there is truly set to be something for everyone in Dundee this forthcoming winter season.”