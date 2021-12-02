Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Fantastic’: Dundee City Square transformed into winter wonderland for Christmas

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 2 2021, 2.03pm Updated: December 2 2021, 4.40pm
Penny McIntosh, five, from Monifieth enjoying the festivities at City Square in Dundee.
Dundee has been transformed into a winter wonderland as the city’s Christmas celebrations ramp up.

A host of free activities are on offer at City Square, outside the Caird Hall, until Christmas Eve.

The festivities are in addition to Winterfest at Slessor Gardens, where the likes of an ice rink and a big wheel are keeping visitors entertained.

Families gather at Dundee winterfest.
The Beano’s 3D Christmas card at City Square.
Six-year-old Ella Lynch from Dundee is all smiles at Dundee's Christmas activities.
Children can send a letter to Santa in the activity tent, which has a whole timetable of events planned this month.

There will also be nightly projections on to the City Chambers building, and a 3D Dundee Christmas card featuring characters from The Beano has also been set up, along with the light-up Pingoo penguin.

In addition, visitors can also enjoy illuminated wishing fountains and make donations to Social Bite’s Giving Tree.

Councillor John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said: “The celebrations in City Square are the finishing touch to what is a fantastic, refreshed Christmas offering this year in Dundee city centre.

“There’s been a lot of positivity about it, and it’s been great to see people enjoying Winterfest, the new lights, our shopping and hospitality and more.

“The City Square will be a vibrant and prominent feature of Dundee’s Christmas.

Jackson Scott, four, from Dundee soaking up the festive atmosphere.
“From enjoying traditions with the family to creating new memories together, I can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to what we have planned.”

Paul Bush OBE, director of events for VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to support Christmas in Dundee through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund, established by EventScotland in conjunction with funding from the Scottish Government.

“Events play an important role in our communities, enabling us all to connect, enjoy and share memorable experiences.

Pingoo Dundee
Pingoo can also be found at City Square.

“Having them in our calendar further strengthens Scotland’s outlook and position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.

“The variety of activities on offer across the programme, highlights that there is truly set to be something for everyone in Dundee this forthcoming winter season.”

Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event

