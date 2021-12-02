Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid booster dates have changed: What does it mean for me?

By Cara Forrester
December 2 2021, 2.17pm Updated: December 2 2021, 4.27pm
The clinics will provide booster jags for those aged 40 and over.

The interval between second doses of Covid vaccine and booster jags has been shortened from six months to three months.

Some who are eligible have been reporting they’ve been turned away this week when they’ve gone to get their jag.

So what’s going on? And what are the facts about whether you can book now?

What’s the update with boosters?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination Information (JCVI) said on Monday all over 18s can get a booster.

They also recommended the interval be cut between the second dose and the booster – from six months down to three.

What’s the problem?

Despite the announcement, some eligible people were turned away this week.

It led to opposition parties criticising the Scottish Government.

At First Minister’s Questions Nicola Sturgeon explained “a small number of people” were affected and wrongly turned away.

Nicola Sturgeon updated parliament.

That’s because, she highlighted, it takes time to get the changes implemented by NHS Boards.

Why can’t it happen overnight?

Well, vaccination is a clinical procedure.

So when new advice is issued, like that by the JCVI on Monday, protocols and procedures also have to be updated before changes can take place.

Nicola Sturgeon admits this usually takes about a week, but it’s been done more quickly and been updated in a few days to make sure the vaccination programme continues apace.

So what do I do?

The First Minister says she was “very sorry” for the glitch this week and realised it was frustrating for those affected.

But, she reiterated, those eligible within the new guidance should go online and book.

She was also quick to add her thanks to those working tirelessly to deliver the vaccines which she described as the “biggest vaccination programme ever undertaken.”

Where can I book my booster?

To use the online portal, you’ll need your unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If you can’t find it, you can locate or reset it at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

You can also get your username on any texts sent from Test and Protect.

If you don’t have access online, you can book an appointment through the National Helpline 0800 030 8013. You’ll need the date of one of your vaccinations to do this.

