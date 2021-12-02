Covid booster dates have changed: What does it mean for me?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The interval between second doses of Covid vaccine and booster jags has been shortened from six months to three months.

Some who are eligible have been reporting they’ve been turned away this week when they’ve gone to get their jag.

So what’s going on? And what are the facts about whether you can book now?

What’s the update with boosters?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination Information (JCVI) said on Monday all over 18s can get a booster.

They also recommended the interval be cut between the second dose and the booster – from six months down to three.

What’s the problem?

Despite the announcement, some eligible people were turned away this week.

It led to opposition parties criticising the Scottish Government.

At First Minister’s Questions Nicola Sturgeon explained “a small number of people” were affected and wrongly turned away.

That’s because, she highlighted, it takes time to get the changes implemented by NHS Boards.

Why can’t it happen overnight?

Well, vaccination is a clinical procedure.

So when new advice is issued, like that by the JCVI on Monday, protocols and procedures also have to be updated before changes can take place.

Nicola Sturgeon admits this usually takes about a week, but it’s been done more quickly and been updated in a few days to make sure the vaccination programme continues apace.

So what do I do?

The First Minister says she was “very sorry” for the glitch this week and realised it was frustrating for those affected.

But, she reiterated, those eligible within the new guidance should go online and book.

She was also quick to add her thanks to those working tirelessly to deliver the vaccines which she described as the “biggest vaccination programme ever undertaken.”

Where can I book my booster?

To use the online portal, you’ll need your unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If you can’t find it, you can locate or reset it at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

You can also get your username on any texts sent from Test and Protect.

If you don’t have access online, you can book an appointment through the National Helpline 0800 030 8013. You’ll need the date of one of your vaccinations to do this.