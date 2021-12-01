Covid Scotland: Under-40s now eligible for booster vaccine – but when and how can I book my appointment?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Following discovery of new Covid variant Omicron, all adults in Scotland are eligible for a booster vaccine to increase immunity to the virus.

New advice on boosters was issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) this week, with the aim of stepping up protection against Omicron.

Covid booster jabs are to be offered to all over-18s in the UK

in the UK The minimum gap between second vaccine dose and booster is reduced from six to three months

Children aged 12 to 15 should be invited for a second dose

Those who are severely immunosuppressed will be offered a fourth dose, as a booster

"Every single one of us can make a difference in protecting ourselves and each other." 3 things we can do to stay safe: 🔹 Get vaccinated

🔹 Test regularly

🔹 Follow all hygiene advice FM @NicolaSturgeon explains more ⬇️ Coronavirus rules reminder ➡️ https://t.co/kZjGNz2EDe pic.twitter.com/NRwtrmqylI — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 29, 2021

But when will 18 to 39-year-olds get their booster? And how will you be invited for your appointment?

Here’s what you need to know about booking your booster if you’re under 40.

When will I get my booster?

Booster vaccines are being prioritised for those most at risk of severe Covid.

People in older age groups or with underlying health conditions should have been invited for their booster vaccine by now.

However, many in the 50 to 59 and 40 to 49 age groups are still to book their appointments. Others have appointments in December or into the new year.

This is because previous JCVI advice meant people in these age groups had to wait six months following their second dose, for a booster.

Now advice is to wait three months after the second dose. Because of this, many 18 to 39-year-olds can, in theory, have their booster vaccine now.

However, there is likely to be a wait while older age groups continue to receive theirs.

We've extended our drop-ins for anyone who is 50+ or in one of the previous groups to get their booster & flu jab until Sun 5 Dec. Anyone needing a 1st (age 12+) or 2nd dose (18+) can also attend. You must be 24 weeks since your 2nd COVID jab before attending for your booster. pic.twitter.com/rhZUxfM7fi — NHS Tayside (@NHSTayside) November 29, 2021

The Scottish Government will invite 18 to 39-year-olds forward for their boosters in due course.

You’ll be offered a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, AstraZeneca may be given as your booster if you cannot have Pfizer or Moderna due to medical reasons.

How will I be invited for my booster?

As more age groups have been invited forward for their boosters, they have been able to book appointments on the online portal, which was first made available to everyone aged 50 to 59.

The Scottish Government will release exact details on how 18 to 39-year-olds can book their booster. It’s highly likely this will also be through the portal, in due course.

What are the rules for under-18s?

Anyone aged 16 or 17 can use the portal from November 30 to book their second dose, as long as it has been 12 weeks since their first.

Those who are aged 12 to 15 should also get a second dose 12 weeks after their first.

However, this age group only became eligible for their first dose in September.

So, more information about booking their second dose will become available closer to the 12-week mark.

Currently the coronavirus vaccine has not been approved for under-12s in Scotland.

‘Scotland has already started work on its implementation’

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith says: “Scotland has already started work on its implementation, including the recommendation boosters can now be given to all adults no less than three months after a second dose.

“Urgent talks with health boards and vaccination partners are under way. And further information on the delivery of this JCVI advice will follow as soon as possible.”