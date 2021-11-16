Covid Scotland: 50 to 59-year-olds can now book booster vaccines using new online portal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Those aged 50 to 59 can now book their Covid booster and flu vaccine on the Scottish Government’s online portal.

But what is the online portal? How can you use it to book your appointment? And who is eligible to use it?

We’re answering all your questions about using the new online system for booking Covid booster vaccines.

What is the online portal?

The portal provides an advance booking facility with appointments for dates running from late November through December, as vaccinations for earlier priority groups are being completed this month.

Anyone in those earlier groups who has missed their appointment for whatever reason can also use the portal to book their vaccinations.

To use the online portal, individuals will need their unique vaccination username which can be found on previous letters inviting you for your first or second dose.

It can also be found in appointment texts from Test and Protect.

If needed, your password can be reset at NHS Inform’s ‘recover username‘ page.

Those without online access can book an appointment through the National Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Who can use the online portal?

Those who can book their flu and coronavirus booster appointment online using the portal include:

Adults aged 50 to 59

Unpaid and young carers

Household contacts (aged 16 or older) of immunosuppressed individuals

Healthcare workers

NHS independent contractors including GP, dental and optometry practices, community pharmacists and laboratory staff (working on coronavirus testing) and support staff

Some people are able to use the portal to book their flu vaccine only, including:

Social care workers who regularly deliver direct care and support

Nursery, primary and secondary school teachers and pupil facing support staff

Prison officers and support staff who deliver direct front-facing detention services

7.5 million vaccines to be delivered

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“The Autumn/Winter vaccination programme is continuing at pace and running well.

“The launch of this online portal will allow eligible groups to book their own appointment.

“As has been the case throughout we aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance.

“Over the course of the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme we will see up to a total of 7.5 million flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations administered to help protect the people of Scotland.

“If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources.

“You can check your eligibility at NHS Inform.

“We urge everyone who is eligible and who has online access to book their appointment via the portal to ensure maximum efficiency and secure an appointment that is convenient for them.”