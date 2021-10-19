When will I get my flu vaccine if I don’t need a Covid booster?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Covid booster vaccines and flu jabs have been rolling out across Tayside and Fife and many are able to get both jags at the same appointment.

But what happens if you usually get the flu vaccine and aren’t yet eligible for a Covid booster?

Will you be invited? Or should you contact your GP to arrange? And when will you get it?

We’re bringing you everything you need to know about the flu vaccine rollout for those who can’t yet get a Covid booster jab.

Who is eligible for the flu vaccine?

Four million Scots are being offered the flu vaccine this year, as part of Scotland’s largest winter vaccination programme.

Eligible groups include:

Adults aged over 50 by 31 March 2022

Anyone older than six months with an underlying health condition

All school pupils and children aged two to five

Pregnant women

Healthcare workers

For a full list of those eligible for the flu vaccine, visit NHS Inform.

When will I get my flu vaccine?

If you’re eligible, you’ll be invited for your flu vaccine by your local health board.

When you’ll be invited depends on your age and circumstances.

For example, adults aged 16 or over with an underlying health condition should be invited for an appointment via letter late October to early November.

Whereas school pupils will get an appointment via letter through the post or school from September onwards, according to NHS Inform.

Eligible children aged five or younger will also receive invitations in the post from September onwards.

Find out when and how you’re likely to be invited for your flu vaccine on NHS Inform’s online guide.

Of course, many people – including everyone aged over 50 – are also eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

If you’re eligible for both, you can find out how you’ll be invited for your dual appointment here.

Can my GP help with my flu vaccine appointment?

This year, flu vaccines are mostly being delivered by local health boards as opposed to GP surgeries.

This is to relieve the pressure on GPs and to help streamline the dual appointments system where people get both the Covid and flu vaccines at the same time.

You should not contact your GP to arrange, rearrange or cancel your flu vaccine unless they have invited you directly to have it delivered at the surgery.

If you need to rearrange or cancel your appointment, you can do so online or by calling the Flu Vaccination Helpline.

Why do we need a flu vaccine every year?

Flu is a common infectious respiratory illness.

You can catch it all year round, but it is especially common in winter.

This year our immunity to flu may be lower than usual, as a result of last year’s winter lockdowns. This gave the virus less opportunity to spread than normal.

The vaccine helps protect against flu and also reduces your chance of spreading it to others.

The flu virus evolves every year, therefore last year’s vaccine may not be effective at protecting against this year’s strain.

Equally, immunity to viruses can decline over time, so getting the yearly flu vaccine is the best way to boost immunity.