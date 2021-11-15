Covid Scotland: Second vaccines approved for 16 and 17-year olds – but when will your teenager get theirs?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive their second vaccines, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised.

Those aged 16 and 17 have been eligible for the coronavirus vaccine since August this year.

The jag was approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in mid-September.

But when will your 16 or 17-year-old receive their second dose?

And how will they be notified about their appointment?

We’re answering all your questions about your teenager’s second Covid vaccine dose.

When should my 16 or 17-year-old get their second dose?

Your teenager should not get their second dose fewer than 12 weeks after their first.

If your teenager has had Covid-19, the second vaccine dose should be given 12 weeks or more following the first vaccine dose, or 12 weeks following the positive Covid-19 test result – whichever is later.

The Scottish Government is giving priority to those in older age brackets and those most vulnerable to severe Covid.

As a result, they have not yet released a timetable for when 16 and 17-year-olds will be eligible to get their second dose.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said: “Our current focus is on protecting those who are most vulnerable through our winter programme, with both flu vaccination and Covid boosters.

“We are considering how best to implement this new advice regarding 16 and 17-year-olds and will confirm the timetable for this shortly.”

Which vaccine will my teenager get for their second dose?

All under-18s should have received the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose.

They should receive the same vaccine for their second dose.

The Moderna vaccine has also been approved for 12 to 17-year-olds.

How will my teenager get their appointment?

The Scottish Government will announce in due course how those aged 16 and 17 will be invited for their second dose – whether this be by letter, booking an appointment online, or attending a drop-in clinic.

Dr Gregor Smith continued: “First doses for this age group started in August and 76% have now been delivered.

“We are delighted with the uptake in this age group so far.

“We continue to urge everyone who is offered a vaccination to take up the offer.

“This will help protect themselves, their families and friends and their local communities.”