Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth drivers warned of possible delays as A9 resurfacing work continues

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 15 2021, 2.41pm
A9 resurfacing works.
Restrictions will be in place on the A9 at Perth. Image: Google.

Drivers are being warned about potential delays on the A9 in Perth as further roadworks take place on the route.

Resurfacing work will be carried out between the pedestrian overbridge near the Inveralmond Roundabout and the McDiarmid slip road on the southbound side.

It follows on from improvements on the A9 northbound between Crieff Road and Inveralmond Roundabout earlier this month.

The work starts on Thursday November 25 at 7.30pm and will continue over the weekend.

What restrictions will be in place?

  • Thursday November 25 to Friday November 26 – Overnight lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place between 7.30pm on 6.30am to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the northbound carriageway during the day on Friday.
  • Friday November 26 to Monday November 29 – A contraflow system will be in place just after Inveralmond Roundabout to McDiarmid on-slip with all traffic running in contraflow on the A9 northbound. The contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Monday. The A9 southbound off-slip to McDiarmid Junction will also be closed during this time, with all traffic being diverted via Broxden Roundabout and back up the A9 northbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £330,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A9 in Perth.

“The project forms part of wider investment on this route which will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for motorists.

Contraflow may cause some delays

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays. We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists again for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

More from The Courier