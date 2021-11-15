Perth drivers warned of possible delays as A9 resurfacing work continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers are being warned about potential delays on the A9 in Perth as further roadworks take place on the route.

Resurfacing work will be carried out between the pedestrian overbridge near the Inveralmond Roundabout and the McDiarmid slip road on the southbound side.

It follows on from improvements on the A9 northbound between Crieff Road and Inveralmond Roundabout earlier this month.

The work starts on Thursday November 25 at 7.30pm and will continue over the weekend.

What restrictions will be in place?

Thursday November 25 to Friday November 26 – Overnight lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place between 7.30pm on 6.30am to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the northbound carriageway during the day on Friday.

– Overnight lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be in place between 7.30pm on 6.30am to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the northbound carriageway during the day on Friday. Friday November 26 to Monday November 29 – A contraflow system will be in place just after Inveralmond Roundabout to McDiarmid on-slip with all traffic running in contraflow on the A9 northbound. The contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Monday. The A9 southbound off-slip to McDiarmid Junction will also be closed during this time, with all traffic being diverted via Broxden Roundabout and back up the A9 northbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £330,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A9 in Perth.

“The project forms part of wider investment on this route which will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for motorists.

Contraflow may cause some delays

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays. We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists again for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”