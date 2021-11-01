Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers warned of lane closures on A9 in Perth as roadworks get under way

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 1 2021, 11.26am
A general view of the A9 in Perth.
The work will take place on the A9 in Perth. Image: Google Street View.

Drivers could face delays on the A9 in Perth this weekend as roadworks get under way on the dual carriageway.

The £380,000 resurfacing work will take place between Crieff Road and the Inveralmond Roundabout.

It gets under way on Thursday night and is expected to run until the following weekend, subject to weather conditions, including lane closures during the day this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

What work is taking place?

Bear Scotland says the following restrictions will be introduced during the work:

  • Thursday November 4 to Friday November 5: From 7.30pm, overnight lane closures will be in place both north and southbound to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed prior to the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the southbound carriageway during the day on Friday for safety reasons.
  • Friday November 5 to Monday November 8: A contraflow system will be in place on the A9 northbound from the A85 off-slip (Crieff Road) with all traffic running in contraflow on the A9 southbound. The contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on November 5 until 6.30am on November 8. The A9 northbound on-slip from McDiarmid Park junction will also be closed during this time, with a signed diversion via A9 Broxden Roundabout.
  • Monday November 8 to Friday November 12 (five nights): Lane closures with a 10mph convoy system will be in place on the A9 northbound between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.
A9 at Inveralmond
The A9 at Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Google Street View.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £380,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a weekend contraflow to keep the traffic moving and carrying out the weekday work overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Perthshire 20mph speed limits to be made permanent

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]