Drivers warned of lane closures on A9 in Perth as roadworks get under way

Drivers could face delays on the A9 in Perth this weekend as roadworks get under way on the dual carriageway.

The £380,000 resurfacing work will take place between Crieff Road and the Inveralmond Roundabout.

It gets under way on Thursday night and is expected to run until the following weekend, subject to weather conditions, including lane closures during the day this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

What work is taking place?

Bear Scotland says the following restrictions will be introduced during the work:

Thursday November 4 to Friday November 5 : From 7.30pm, overnight lane closures will be in place both north and southbound to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed prior to the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the southbound carriageway during the day on Friday for safety reasons.

: From 7.30pm, overnight lane closures will be in place both north and southbound to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed prior to the project beginning. A single lane closure will remain in place on the southbound carriageway during the day on Friday for safety reasons. Friday November 5 to Monday November 8 : A contraflow system will be in place on the A9 northbound from the A85 off-slip (Crieff Road) with all traffic running in contraflow on the A9 southbound. The contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on November 5 until 6.30am on November 8. The A9 northbound on-slip from McDiarmid Park junction will also be closed during this time, with a signed diversion via A9 Broxden Roundabout.

: A contraflow system will be in place on the A9 northbound from the A85 off-slip (Crieff Road) with all traffic running in contraflow on the A9 southbound. The contraflow system will be in place from 7.30pm on November 5 until 6.30am on November 8. The A9 northbound on-slip from McDiarmid Park junction will also be closed during this time, with a signed diversion via A9 Broxden Roundabout. Monday November 8 to Friday November 12 (five nights): Lane closures with a 10mph convoy system will be in place on the A9 northbound between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £380,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a weekend contraflow to keep the traffic moving and carrying out the weekday work overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”