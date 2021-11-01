Tayside coronavirus testing centres to be closed for essential maintenance

Coronavirus testing centres will be temporarily closed in Tayside for essential maintenance.
NHS Tayside announced the one-day closure of UK Government testing sites for essential upgrades and winter preparations.
Centres will be shut in a series of closures throughout this month.
When will testing sites be closed?
The testing sites will be closed for one day as follows:
- Bruce House, Arbroath – Thursday
- Kirkton Community Centre, Dundee – November 8
- Dudhope Castle Car Park, Dundee – November 9
- Park Place, Dundee – November 10
- South Road, Dundee – November 11
- Thimblerow Car Park, Perth – November 19
What to do if you need a test
Those who need to book a test on days when the sites are closed will be offered an appointment at the next nearest available site.
NHS Tayside have advised anyone who is unable to travel to another location can order a PCR test to their home or can wait one day for their preferred site to open.
When should you get tested?
NHS Tayside have reminded that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should book a PCR test.
Symptoms are:
- A high temperature or fever
- A new continuous cough
- A loss of or change in sense of smell or taste
You should also book a test if:
- You’ve been asked to by your local council, health protection team or healthcare professional
- You’ve been asked to get a test to confirm a positive lateral flow device (LFD test result
- You’ve had two or more void LFD results
- You’ve been identified as a close contact through Test and Protect or the Protect Scotland app
