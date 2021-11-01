Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tayside coronavirus testing centres to be closed for essential maintenance

By Amie Flett
November 1 2021, 11.36am
NHS Tayside has announced a series of one-day closures of testing sites.
NHS Tayside has announced a series of one-day closures of testing sites.

Coronavirus testing centres will be temporarily closed in Tayside for essential maintenance.

NHS Tayside announced the one-day closure of UK Government testing sites for essential upgrades and winter preparations.

Centres will be shut in a series of closures throughout this month.

When will testing sites be closed?

The testing sites will be closed for one day as follows:

What to do if you need a test

Those who need to book a test on days when the sites are closed will be offered an appointment at the next nearest available site.

NHS Tayside has provided advice to those who need to be tested on closures days.

NHS Tayside have advised anyone who is unable to travel to another location can order a PCR test to their home or can wait one day for their preferred site to open.

When should you get tested?

NHS Tayside have reminded that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should book a PCR test.

Symptoms are:

  • A high temperature or fever
  • A new continuous cough
  • A loss of or change in sense of smell or taste

    Covid testing unit on South Road, Dundee.

You should also book a test if:

  • You’ve been asked to by your local council, health protection team or healthcare professional
  • You’ve been asked to get a test to confirm a positive lateral flow device (LFD test result
  • You’ve had two or more void LFD results
  • You’ve been identified as a close contact through Test and Protect or the Protect Scotland app

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier