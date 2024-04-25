Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener

A Dundee teenager is raffling off his tickets to Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener with Germany.

Mitchell Carling, 16, hopes to raise £50,000 with the sale of two tickets for the highly sought-after game on June 14.

Money raised will be split evenly between type 1 diabetes research charity JDRF and Caudwell Children, a charity founded to support the lives of disabled and autistic children across the UK.

Mitchell discovered the fundraising potential of football tickets in 2022 when he held a similar draw for two tickets to watch Rangers play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

That draw raised £46,880 for the two charities.

Mitchell – who bought a Rangers supporters bar in Spain earlier this year – said: “When I decided to raffle the Europa League final tickets, although I knew the tickets were in demand, I never dreamed I’d raise almost £50,000 for charity.

“Since that draw, I’ve always wanted to do another. When I managed to get tickets to the opening match of Euro 2024, I knew I had the potential to do more good.

“The two charities I have picked to support once again are close to our family.

“As these are Scotland tickets for the opening game of the tournament, against the hosts, I’m hoping to raise even more.”

Fans can enter the draw online for £20.

The draw will close on Thursday May 30 at 10am.

Mitchell’s parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling, pledged in 2022 to give £1 million to Caudwell Children over the next decade.