Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener

Mitchell Carling hopes to raise £50,000 with the charity draw.

By Ben MacDonald
Mitchell Carling hopes to raise £50,000 for charity
Mitchell Carling is raffling off Scotland tickets. Image: Carling Group

A Dundee teenager is raffling off his tickets to Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener with Germany.

Mitchell Carling, 16, hopes to raise £50,000 with the sale of two tickets for the highly sought-after game on June 14.

Money raised will be split evenly between type 1 diabetes research charity JDRF and Caudwell Children, a charity founded to support the lives of disabled and autistic children across the UK.

Mitchell discovered the fundraising potential of football tickets in 2022 when he held a similar draw for two tickets to watch Rangers play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

That draw raised £46,880 for the two charities.

Dundee teenager aims to raise £50k for charity with Scotland tickets raffle

Mitchell – who bought a Rangers supporters bar in Spain earlier this year – said: “When I decided to raffle the Europa League final tickets, although I knew the tickets were in demand, I never dreamed I’d raise almost £50,000 for charity.

“Since that draw, I’ve always wanted to do another. When I managed to get tickets to the opening match of Euro 2024, I knew I had the potential to do more good.

“The two charities I have picked to support once again are close to our family.

Scotland will play Germany in the Euro 2024 opener. Image: SNS

“I managed to raise an incredible £46,880 when I raffled the Europa League final tickets.

“As these are Scotland tickets for the opening game of the tournament, against the hosts, I’m hoping to raise even more.”

Fans can enter the draw online for £20.

The draw will close on Thursday May 30 at 10am.

Mitchell’s parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling, pledged in 2022 to give £1 million to Caudwell Children over the next decade.

More from Dundee

Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Where to watch Scotland's Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Laura Devlin. West End public art vandalised Picture shows; Councillor Michael Crichton . West End, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee Lib Dems Date; Unknown
Dundee West End street furniture graffitied in act of 'mindless vandalism' weeks after installation
James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill
The shell of the car following the wilful car fire on Sandeman Street in Dundee
Police probe 'wilful' car fire on Dundee street
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure
SookSouk owner Sharyn Farnan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'I closed my Dundee clothes shop after things got really grim - now I…
Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Joseph Buick.
Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead

Conversation