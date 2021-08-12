Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

We’ve put together a collection of daily updated charts and maps to track the coronavirus crisis in Scotland.

At-a-glance

The table below shows an at-a-glance view of the situation in each local authority. It shows new reported cases and deaths in the last day, as well as the total cases in each area since the pandemic began.

Cases

The number of daily positive cases in Scotland is now on the rise again, but remains lower than the levels seen over winter.

The proportion of people who test positive every day has also been increasing since May.

The chart below shows local positivity rates. This is now a key metric that is considered when putting each area into tiers. The colour scales refer to the potential levels recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Another key metric is the rate of cases per 100,000 people. The chart below shows the seven day rate in each local authority. Similar to the chart above, this chart is also colour coded by the potential levels as recommended by the WHO.

In the early stages of the pandemic, cases were more concentrated in older generations. In the last few months this has shifted towards cases being more prevalent in younger people – however, cases are declining in the more vulnerable age groups as the vaccine rollout progresses.

As the number of daily new cases reduces, the cumulative totals for the health board areas become less important. The heatmap below shows the number of new cases by health board area.

Deaths

The chart below shows the daily number of deaths after a positive test as well as the cases where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The heatmap below shows the age demographics of the people who have lost their lives to the virus.

People in Hospital

The chart below shows a daily snapshot of the number of people in hospital and ICU with Covid-19. Use the dropdown to navigate to your health board.

Testing

The chart below shows the number of new tests reported each day. This figure shows all tests carried out, regardless of the result.

In October, Public Health Scotland released testing data at a regional level. Use the dropdown to navigate to your health board area.

Vaccinations

The first vaccinations were administered in early December. Click below to see our vaccination rollout tracker page.

R number

The R-value is a measure of the level of transmission of the virus and needs to be kept below one to see a continued decline. An R-value of three would mean the average person with Covid-19 would go on to infect another three people.

How is the rest of the UK doing?

The chart below shows the daily number of new cases in each UK country. This information comes from the UK government dashboard.