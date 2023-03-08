Dundee affordable homes at Ellengowan finally unveiled after three Covid lockdown delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major affordable housing project in Dundee that was delayed by three Covid-19 lockdowns has finally been unveiled.

Seventy homes at the Ellengowan Drive development have now been completed with most tenants having moved in last month.

It replaces a popular residential area that stood for almost 100 years and marks the halfway point of the project. Another 60 homes will be built to the south of the site over the next two years.

Work started on the new Ellengowan in March 2020 but was immediately halted in the same week after the first national lockdown was introduced by the UK Government.

Despite recommencing a few months later, work hit the buffers again in November that year and again in January 2021 due to the subsequent lockdowns.

Brexit also contributed to difficulties including significantly higher costs of materials.

Locals offered tour of new Ellengowan

A special opening event was held by Hillcrest on Wednesday attended by members of the local community who were given a tour.

Angela Linton, Hillcrest chief executive added: “Ellengowan has always been a very special area of Dundee for those who lived there, with a strong sense of community.

“During the redevelopment, we’ve endeavoured to respect and retain these elements, providing new good quality and energy efficient homes for tenants to make memories in and continue that sense of community for many years to come.”

The homes, built by contractor Campion Homes, are a mix of mid-market rent and social homes.

The properties consist of apartments, three-bedroom terraced homes, two-bedroom cottage flats, and four-bedroom townhouse.

It is one of a number of affordable housing projects currently ongoing in the city.

Jack Robertson Walk

The newly regenerated development includes Jack Robertson Walk, which commemorates the much-loved and well-known Dundee native, who was instrumental in growing Thorntons to be one of the top law firms in Scotland.

Close family of Jack, who died in 2020 after a battle with cancer, attended the formal opening of the pedestrianised street.

Jack Robertson’s son, Colin, said: “A proud native of Dundee, my father made a huge contribution to the business and wider community in the local area.

“Having this commemorated as part of this landmark development is something very special indeed for everyone who knew him.”

Original homes much loved by community

The original homes were built as temporary accommodation in 1925 but ended up in use for almost 100 years.

Hillcrest decided to demolish the old terraced homes as they could no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards.

Among the fans of the original development is Courier columnist Martel Maxwell, who lived there for two years aged seven to nine in the 1980s and has previously spoken of her fond memories.

It contained the popular Kiosk shop on Arbroath Road which has survived, operating out of temporary cabin.

The second phase is due to begin in July but may not be completed until early-mid 2025 as some of the original homes are still awaiting demolition.