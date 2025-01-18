Hunt for hit-and-run driver who fled scene of two Dundee crashes

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of two crashes in Dundee.

Officers were made aware of incidents at Harefield Road and Dunholm Road during Friday night.

The extent of the first collision on Harefield Road is not known.

A short time later, the driver collided with a parked car in Dunholm Road before fleeing the area on foot.

Police closed the road in Charleston at around 7.30pm as part of the investigation.

Shocked locals said several police units descended on the scene near Craigowan Road.

One resident confirmed his wife’s Ford Focus was damaged during the incident.

Neighbour ‘ran’ after driver

He said: “The car is a total write-off.

“We heard the noise and the Renault had spun around due to the impact.

“The driver bolted from the scene towards Charleston Street.

“My son ran after him.

“The airbags on his car had deployed – it shunted my wife’s car back at least three or four car lengths.

“She’s naturally livid about what’s happened but we’re thankful no one was hurt.”

One local woman said it sounded like a “shotgun going off” when the vehicles collided near her address.

‘Kids playing outside at the time’

She said: “There was lots of oil spill on the road.

“Both cars were really badly damaged.

“There were kids playing outside at the time this happened.

“When the cars collided it sounded like a shotgun going off.

“The police were here for a while and closed the road off.”

Police Scotland said there were no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman said “We were made aware of a car having collided with another car on Harefield Road in Dundee around 7.15pm on Friday, January 17.

“The car was then driven away from the scene before it was involved in a further collision with another vehicle on Dunholm Road a short time later.

“The vehicle was subsequently abandoned, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

“Nobody was presented as injured following the collisions.”