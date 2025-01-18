Dunfermline Athletic takeover complete as new owners buy 99.84% of Fife club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic takeover complete as new owners buy 99.84% of Fife club

The Pars are in new hands after DAFC Fussball GmbH finalised the sale of their stake in the club.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook (left) and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are in new hands after the completion of the takeover led by James Bord.

DAFC Fussball GmbH have signed off on the transfer of their shareholding to Park Bench SFC LLC, which is co-owned by London-born Bord and business associate Evan Sofer.

Park Bench now own 99.84 per cent of the Fifers.

Germany-based DAFC Fussball intimated in August their desire to sell up four years since first investing in the club.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook (left) with Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And former professional poker player Bord, who also has a minority stake in Spanish club Cordoba CF and Septemvri Sofia in Bulgaria, was identified as the preferred bidder.

Following the green light from the Scottish FA over multi-club ownership and fit and proper person rules, the paperwork has now been completed.

The news comes just 24 hours after the Pars appointed Michael Tidser as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal.

And, whilst little is known about the new owners, who are both based in Las Vegas, it is seen as another welcome boost for supporters following a difficult season so far.

Dunfermline statement

A statement from Dunfermline said: “Dunfermline Athletic is delighted to announce the completion of the takeover of the football club by Park Bench SFC LLC, co-owned by James Bord and Evan Sofer.

“The pair will acquire 99.84 per cent of shares in the club, including all of DAFC Fussball GmbH’s stake.

“DAFC would like to place on record our thanks to all 13 members of the DAFC Fussball GmbH group.

“With their support we have been able to kick-start out training ground project, continued to invest in the academy and provided strong financial backing during a difficult spell in League One.

Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman (right) is expected to be the public face of the new owners. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Following the club being put up for sale, DAFC received significant interest from all corners of the globe.

“Despite numerous investment proposals, there was unanimous belief from within that James and Evan represent the strongest opportunity for growth and sporting success.”

UK representative Kobi Waterman will be the public face of Park Bench and is expected to attend games frequently.

Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman (right) is expected to be the public face of the new owners. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
