Dunfermline Athletic takeover complete as new owners buy 99.84% of Fife club

Dunfermline are in new hands after the completion of the takeover led by James Bord.

DAFC Fussball GmbH have signed off on the transfer of their shareholding to Park Bench SFC LLC, which is co-owned by London-born Bord and business associate Evan Sofer.

Park Bench now own 99.84 per cent of the Fifers.

Germany-based DAFC Fussball intimated in August their desire to sell up four years since first investing in the club.

And former professional poker player Bord, who also has a minority stake in Spanish club Cordoba CF and Septemvri Sofia in Bulgaria, was identified as the preferred bidder.

Following the green light from the Scottish FA over multi-club ownership and fit and proper person rules, the paperwork has now been completed.

The news comes just 24 hours after the Pars appointed Michael Tidser as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal.

And, whilst little is known about the new owners, who are both based in Las Vegas, it is seen as another welcome boost for supporters following a difficult season so far.

Dunfermline statement

A statement from Dunfermline said: “Dunfermline Athletic is delighted to announce the completion of the takeover of the football club by Park Bench SFC LLC, co-owned by James Bord and Evan Sofer.

“The pair will acquire 99.84 per cent of shares in the club, including all of DAFC Fussball GmbH’s stake.

“DAFC would like to place on record our thanks to all 13 members of the DAFC Fussball GmbH group.

“With their support we have been able to kick-start out training ground project, continued to invest in the academy and provided strong financial backing during a difficult spell in League One.

“Following the club being put up for sale, DAFC received significant interest from all corners of the globe.

“Despite numerous investment proposals, there was unanimous belief from within that James and Evan represent the strongest opportunity for growth and sporting success.”

UK representative Kobi Waterman will be the public face of Park Bench and is expected to attend games frequently.