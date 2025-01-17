Michael Tidser: New Dunfermline Athletic head coach talks pride, challenge and ‘fire in the belly’

Michael Tidser insists he already has ‘fire in the belly’ to rise to the challenge as Dunfermline’s new head coach.

The Pars have finally agreed a compensation deal to bring the 35-year-old in from Kelty Hearts after almost three weeks of haggling.

Despite the frustrating delay, Tidser says he was always confident the move to succeed James McPake would eventually happen.

And he is determined to bring success to the East End Park club, who currently find themselves languishing in ninth in the Championship and in danger of a relegation play-off battle at the end of the season.

First up, however, is a tough debut in the Scottish Cup clash with League One Stenhousemuir.

“I’m really proud to be here as manager,” said Tidser after taking his first training session with the Fifers. “As you know, it’s been ongoing now for a couple of weeks.

“But it’s great to finally get it done and get on the grass with the players, which is important to me, being a coach and a manager. So, all in all, it’s just really good and a good day.

“It could have been easy for me to let [caretaker manager] John McLaughlan take this weekend. But once I’m here, I get the fire in the belly and get ready to rock for [Stenhousemuir].

“So, I got a good session in and the lads were very receptive to what we were asking them to do.”

With Kelty sitting third in League One and the prospect of a promotion push, Tidser is fully aware he has a different test ahead of him in his first full-time managerial post.

Face challenge head on

However, with an impressive year and a half at the helm under his belt as a boss, he is adamant he is ready for what lies ahead.

“It’s a step up for me, no doubt about it,” added Tidser, who watched Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Ayr United. “But it’s a challenge that I’m ready to face head on.

“Like anybody, and even through my playing career, you always want to challenge yourself.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge here with the infrastructure and the fan base. It’s a massive club, but it excited me straight away.

“Once the conversations were had, it was just about getting it over the line. And, thankfully, it’s done now.

“Listen, life’s a bit of a challenge, isn’t it? It’s what makes me live, you know, and football’s football.

“Ultimately, you want to try and stay in the league. But I’ve had assurances from the club that this is a long-term vision.”

He added: “There’s enough quality in that squad to win games of football, and you can see it with performances.

“There’s a lot of challenges ahead, but full focus is on the Scottish Cup. Stenny are a good side, I know them inside out because I’ve played against them.

“But it’s a game we’re really looking forward to, and hopefully the boys turn up, produce on the day and try and get into the next round.”