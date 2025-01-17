Charlie Mulgrew named Kelty Hearts manager – and another ex-Dundee United star is his No 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Mulgrew named Kelty Hearts manager – and another ex-Dundee United star is his No 2

Former Tannadice defender Mulgrew is taking his first step into management in Fife.

By Sean Hamilton
New Kelty Hearts manager Charlie Mulgrew on punditry duty at the Premier Sports Cup final in December. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
New Kelty Hearts manager Charlie Mulgrew on punditry duty at the Premier Sports Cup final in December. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has been named as Kelty Hearts’ new manager.

The ex-Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star is the replacement for former New Central Park boss Michael Tidser, whose long-awaited move to Dunfermline was sealed this week.

Mulgrew has made regular appearances as a television pundit since first calling time on his playing career in September 2023, following a two-year stint at Tannadice.

He briefly came out of retirement in 2024 to feature for English non-league side Doncaster City, then took on a role as Hamilton Accies’ under-18s coach, but the 38-year-old has been targeting a move into management from the moment he hung up his boots.

His opportunity has now arrived with Kelty – and he has appointed former United star Mark Kerr as his assistant.

Charlie Mulgrew was a standout in his first season with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Kelty currently sit third in League One, just three points behind leaders, Arbroath, and have designs on promotion.

Mulgrew’s rollercoaster stint with Dundee United saw the Tangerines qualify for Europe in his first season, courtesy of a fourth place Premiership finish.

However, the following campaign ended in relegation and Mulgrew’s time at the club – and as a top level player – came to an end early in their subsequent run to the Championship title.

