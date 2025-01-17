Charlie Mulgrew named Kelty Hearts manager – and another ex-Dundee United star is his No 2

Charlie Mulgrew has been named as Kelty Hearts’ new manager.

The ex-Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star is the replacement for former New Central Park boss Michael Tidser, whose long-awaited move to Dunfermline was sealed this week.

Mulgrew has made regular appearances as a television pundit since first calling time on his playing career in September 2023, following a two-year stint at Tannadice.

He briefly came out of retirement in 2024 to feature for English non-league side Doncaster City, then took on a role as Hamilton Accies’ under-18s coach, but the 38-year-old has been targeting a move into management from the moment he hung up his boots.

His opportunity has now arrived with Kelty – and he has appointed former United star Mark Kerr as his assistant.

Kelty currently sit third in League One, just three points behind leaders, Arbroath, and have designs on promotion.

Mulgrew’s rollercoaster stint with Dundee United saw the Tangerines qualify for Europe in his first season, courtesy of a fourth place Premiership finish.

However, the following campaign ended in relegation and Mulgrew’s time at the club – and as a top level player – came to an end early in their subsequent run to the Championship title.