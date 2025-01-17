Barry Robson makes first signing as Raith Rovers boss as loan striker Aiden Marsh arrives

Raith Rovers have moved to solve their striking crisis with the capture of Aiden Marsh from Barnsley.

The 21-year-old has moved north on loan for the rest of the season to become new boss Barry Robson’s first signing.

Already without Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan due to injury, Raith announced the departures this week of fellow forwards Lewis Jamieson and Cody David.

With Jack Hamilton now training again after a month on the sidelines, that left Robson with limited options in attack.

However, despite fearing he would not be able to strengthen ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk, Robson has landed the maiden recruit of his reign.

“I would like to welcome Aiden to the club,” said Robson

“He is a young, hungry player who wants to score goals and put opposition teams under pressure with his running power.

“He will compliment the strikers we already have at the club.”

Marsh came through the ranks at Barnsley and South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United before signing professionally with the former in September 2020.

‘Buzzing’

The marksman has made 36 appearances for the The Tykes, including 13 under former Raith manager Neill Collins, since his debut in the Championship against Bournemouth three years ago.

He has also had loans spells in the National League with Scunthorpe United and York City and won Barnsley’s young player of the year award last term.

He is described as ‘bringing energy, a strong work ethic, and a keen eye for goal’ and could now make his debut against Falkirk.

“I’m buzzing to get going,” said Marsh. “I pride myself on hard work and I will always give it my all.

“I can’t wait to meet all the fans on Sunday and really kick-start my time here.”