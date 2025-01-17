St Johnstone set to sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan

St Johnstone are set to sign Sheffield United defender, Sam Curtis, on loan.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international trained with Saints today, Courier Sport understands, and the Perth club are working hard to get a deal through to the end of the season completed.

Curtis, 19, is predominantly a right-back but can also play at centre-half.

He joined the Blades from St Patrick’s 12 months ago and made his debut in the Premier League as a substitute against Everton.

He was loaned out to League One side, Peterborough United, in the summer and made 19 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s team in the first half of the season.

United recalled Curtis when they were in the middle of a right-back injury crisis are now happy to let him go out again on loan to get regular football in the Scottish Premiership.

Earlier in the season, Ferguson described him as defender who plays “way beyond” his years “in terms of his manner and how he plays the position.”

Meanwhile, head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that Romain Eremenko has returned to Finland following his trial spell.

Saints are in the process of attempting to secure a deal with the former £13 million man, a free agent, for the rest of the season.

Swedish midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg, is also expected to sign for the McDiarmid Park club.

Right-back has been a priority position for the window, with winger and centre-back still to be addressed.

Connor Smith has officially left the club.

He was already on loan at Hamilton Accies and the move has now been made permanent.