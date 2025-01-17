St Johnstone set to sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has been training at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Sam Curtis in action for Sheffield United.
Sam Curtis is set to sign a loan deal with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to sign Sheffield United defender, Sam Curtis, on loan.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international trained with Saints today, Courier Sport understands, and the Perth club are working hard to get a deal through to the end of the season completed.

Curtis, 19, is predominantly a right-back but can also play at centre-half.

He joined the Blades from St Patrick’s 12 months ago and made his debut in the Premier League as a substitute against Everton.

He was loaned out to League One side, Peterborough United, in the summer and made 19 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s team in the first half of the season.

United recalled Curtis when they were in the middle of a right-back injury crisis are now happy to let him go out again on loan to get regular football in the Scottish Premiership.

Earlier in the season, Ferguson described him as defender who plays “way beyond” his years “in terms of his manner and how he plays the position.”

Sam Curtis playing for Peterborough United.
Sam Curtis playing for Peterborough United. Image: Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that Romain Eremenko has returned to Finland following his trial spell.

Saints are in the process of attempting to secure a deal with the former £13 million man, a free agent, for the rest of the season.

Swedish midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg, is also expected to sign for the McDiarmid Park club.

Right-back has been a priority position for the window, with winger and centre-back still to be addressed.

Connor Smith has officially left the club.

He was already on loan at Hamilton Accies and the move has now been made permanent.

More from St Johnstone FC

Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone set to offer Roman Eremenko a deal after Finnish great impresses on…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout at Ibrox.
Simo Valakari opens up on tactics myth as St Johnstone boss reveals REAL reason…
A 'welcome to McDiarmid Park' message on the St Johnstone scoreboard.
St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO 'shocked' by state of club's finances before masterminding seven-figure swing…
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club
A close-up picture of Barry Douglas in action for St Johnstone.
Barry Douglas says St Johnstone players need to realise jobs are at stake
A dejected Nicky Clark after St Johnstone conceded one of three goals at Ibrox.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why 'change the system' theory is a red herring

Conversation