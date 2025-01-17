St Johnstone kid Scott Bright lights up Brechin v Hearts cup clash with STUNNING strike

St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright showed what he’s all about by scoring a screamer to put Brechin City ahead of Hearts in their Scottish Cup clash.

Bright had only been on the pitch for six minutes, having been introduced as a first half substitute for the injured Euan Spark, when an attempted Jam Tarts clearance squirmed into the path of his run from deep.

The 18-year-old had plenty still to do when the ball reached him 20 yards from goal, but he showed stunning technique to lash his first time strike past Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and into the net.

🗣️ "He will not hit a better strike for the rest of his career." Here's how Scott Bright gave Brechin City a shock Scottish Cup lead against Hearts.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/QBykC5SWp8 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 17, 2025

The Saints loan star’s celebrations with team-mates and fans were joyous.

However, Brechin’s delight was relatively short-lived, with Hearts levelling the tie through Yan Dhanda five minutes before half-time, then taking the lead seven minutes into the second half.

The Jam Tarts ultimately claimed a 4-1 win.

Bright has been on loan at Glebe Park since the start of the season. The left back’s stay, initially until this month, was last week extended to the end of the season.

He is managed at Brechin by Saints 2014 Scottish Cup legend Paddy Cregg.