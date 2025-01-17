St Johnstone kid Scott Bright lights up Brechin v Hearts cup clash with STUNNING strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone kid Scott Bright lights up Brechin v Hearts cup clash with STUNNING strike

Bright put Brechin 1-0 up just minutes after coming on as a substitute.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright scores to make it 1-0 to Brechin. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright scores to make it 1-0 to Brechin. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright showed what he’s all about by scoring a screamer to put Brechin City ahead of Hearts in their Scottish Cup clash.

Bright had only been on the pitch for six minutes, having been introduced as a first half substitute for the injured Euan Spark, when an attempted Jam Tarts clearance squirmed into the path of his run from deep.

The 18-year-old had plenty still to do when the ball reached him 20 yards from goal, but he showed stunning technique to lash his first time strike past Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and into the net.

The Saints loan star’s celebrations with team-mates and fans were joyous.

However, Brechin’s delight was relatively short-lived, with Hearts levelling the tie through Yan Dhanda five minutes before half-time, then taking the lead seven minutes into the second half.

The Jam Tarts ultimately claimed a 4-1 win.

Bright has been on loan at Glebe Park since the start of the season. The left back’s stay, initially until this month, was last week extended to the end of the season.

He is managed at Brechin by Saints 2014 Scottish Cup legend Paddy Cregg.

More from St Johnstone FC

A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg transfer update
Sam Curtis in action for Sheffield United.
St Johnstone sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan
Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone set to offer Roman Eremenko a deal after Finnish great impresses on…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout at Ibrox.
Simo Valakari opens up on tactics myth as St Johnstone boss reveals REAL reason…
A 'welcome to McDiarmid Park' message on the St Johnstone scoreboard.
St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO 'shocked' by state of club's finances before masterminding seven-figure swing…
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club

Conversation