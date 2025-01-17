St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg transfer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg transfer update

The Perth head coach has also spoken about Jack Sanders.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari quickly established that signing Roman Eremenko would be a shrewd bit of business for the Perth club.

The McDiarmid Park head coach has confirmed that talks are underway to snap-up the former £13 million man, who is currently a free agent.

And, after getting a snapshot of Eremenko’s quality, professionalism and motivation during his short trial, Valakari admitted that it could be a case of the stars aligning to recruit a player who has won over 70 caps for his country and played for years at Champions League level.

“Roman has trained with us for a couple of days and is now away back home,” he said.

“We have had a conversation and hopefully we’ll hear back next week.

Roman Eremenko in action for Spartak Moscow.
Roman Eremenko in action for Spartak Moscow. Image: SNS.

“There were no surprises – he was just as I’ve seen him in his career and how he was when playing in Finland last season.

“What I liked most was he came here and didn’t make a big number of himself. He just enjoyed his training with the boys in our environment.

“He just loves football.

“He just wants to train, train, train and play.

“Everyone knows his history and he still wants to do things in the game.

“He never gave up on his dream to play abroad again. With all respect to Finnish football, he wants to experience a real intense football environment like this again.

“Sometimes things just fall into place.

“With me knowing his family, knowing the people around him, him training with my son and speaking to people who know him, it all works out.”

Swedish transfer

The deal to recruit fellow midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg, is further down the track.

“We have agreed with Jonathan and it is now in the process to bring him here,” said Valakari.

“He is a good player. He started 29 games in the Allsvenskan last season which is a very good league.

“He is hungry for the next step in his career. He wants to get abroad and is eager to take the chance.

“We are happy to get him. He’s a good footballer who can play with the ball and will handle the physical side.

“We are working on other targets and trying to get them over the line.

“That is how it is in this window, but I hope other things will happening soon.”

St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders.
St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS

Saints turned down a bid from Gillingham for Jack Sanders earlier this week.

Nothing has changed on that front.

“We have had an open discussion with Jack and he is fully focused on the Motherwell game,” said Valakari.

“He is here for the fight with us.

“He has to be because this is how football works, you have to play well when there is speculation because that is a test for you.

“There is nothing concrete, though, it is all about the game on Saturday.”

Scottish Cup begins

Meanwhile, Valakari is no stranger to cup glory as a manager.

And his focus is making sure Saints get the better of Motherwell in this weekend’s Scottish Cup opener at McDiarmid.

“I have won five cups in the past as a manager,” he said. “It is always a great feeling.

“In 2016 with SJK we won a cup on penalty kicks. I won two with them there and we had a very good team.

“With KuPS we also won the Finnish Cup twice.

“I won the SuperCup in Latvia when I was there too, which was a great feeling.

“Winning motivates you and it makes all the bad days worthwhile.

“That 16 hours or whatever you get as a manager when you win something is the best, because for that moment you don’t have to think about the future. You just think about the present.

“I remember St Johnstone winning the double because I always watched Scottish football and was thinking what an incredible achievement it was.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright scores to make it 1-0 to Brechin. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone kid Scott Bright lights up Brechin v Hearts cup clash with STUNNING…
Sam Curtis in action for Sheffield United.
St Johnstone sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan
Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone set to offer Roman Eremenko a deal after Finnish great impresses on…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout at Ibrox.
Simo Valakari opens up on tactics myth as St Johnstone boss reveals REAL reason…
A 'welcome to McDiarmid Park' message on the St Johnstone scoreboard.
St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO 'shocked' by state of club's finances before masterminding seven-figure swing…
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club

Conversation