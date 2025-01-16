St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg

The overhaul of Simo Valakari's relegation-threatened squad is gathering pace.

By Eric Nicolson
A 'welcome to McDiarmid Park' message on the St Johnstone scoreboard.
Jonathan Svedberg is set to be St Johnstone's next signing. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg.

The 25-year-old has played for Halmstads BK for several seasons after coming through the youth ranks there.

He started out with BK Astrio but joined HBK as a 13-year-old and made his first team debut at just 17, going on to play over 200 times.

Last season was reported to be his best yet for the Swedish top-flight club, at which point he became a free agent.

Like Victor Griffith, Saints’ first outfield signing of the January transfer window, Svedberg is a versatile central midfielder.

He has scored a number of goals, particularly from outside the box, but has predominantly been used as a holding ‘six’ of late.

He has represented HBK in a total of 177 matches since his youth years.

Halmstads farewell

When HBK confirmed Svedberg’s departure earlier this week, they said: “After many years in blue and black kit, it is now time to say goodbye to Jonathan Svedberg.

“From your youth and all the way up to the A team, you have shown strong loyalty and heart for the club.

“We are eternally grateful for everything you have done, Jonathan, and wish you the best of luck in your next chapter.”

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has a number of areas of his squad he is seeking to strengthen this month.

The overhaul of his midfield is gathering pace, with two trialists, Roman Eremenko and Jake Taylor, currently under the microscope at McDiarmid Park.

More from St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO 'shocked' by state of club's finances before masterminding seven-figure swing…
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club
A close-up picture of Barry Douglas in action for St Johnstone.
Barry Douglas says St Johnstone players need to realise jobs are at stake
A dejected Nicky Clark after St Johnstone conceded one of three goals at Ibrox.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why 'change the system' theory is a red herring
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues an instruction from the Ibrox touchline.
Simo Valakari: It sounds 'crazy' but I can feel 'broken' St Johnstone's fortunes are…
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake leans on a post for a photocall.
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake opens up on 'huffs' as a youngster and Perth…
St Johnstone loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, is unveiled after his first training session.
New St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher explains why he's relishing prospect of testing debut…

Conversation