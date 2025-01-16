St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg.

The 25-year-old has played for Halmstads BK for several seasons after coming through the youth ranks there.

He started out with BK Astrio but joined HBK as a 13-year-old and made his first team debut at just 17, going on to play over 200 times.

Last season was reported to be his best yet for the Swedish top-flight club, at which point he became a free agent.

Like Victor Griffith, Saints’ first outfield signing of the January transfer window, Svedberg is a versatile central midfielder.

He has scored a number of goals, particularly from outside the box, but has predominantly been used as a holding ‘six’ of late.

He has represented HBK in a total of 177 matches since his youth years.

Halmstads farewell

When HBK confirmed Svedberg’s departure earlier this week, they said: “After many years in blue and black kit, it is now time to say goodbye to Jonathan Svedberg.

“From your youth and all the way up to the A team, you have shown strong loyalty and heart for the club.

“We are eternally grateful for everything you have done, Jonathan, and wish you the best of luck in your next chapter.”

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has a number of areas of his squad he is seeking to strengthen this month.

The overhaul of his midfield is gathering pace, with two trialists, Roman Eremenko and Jake Taylor, currently under the microscope at McDiarmid Park.