Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut

The Panama midfielder signed for the Perth club last week.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
Victor Griffith could be available for Saturday's Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s new signing, Victor Griffith, is on course to make a weekend Scottish Cup debut against Motherwell.

The Panama international agreed an 18-month deal with the Perth club last Friday, with the process to secure a work permit immediately kicking into gear.

Everything has advanced smoothly thus far, Simo Valakari has revealed.

And if that continues to be the case, the head coach hopes he will be able to include Griffiths in his squad for Saturday’s clash with the Fir Park side.

“He passed his English test on Sunday with flying colours,” said Valakari. “It’s hopeful but everything needs to go smoothly.”

The Finn has been happy to tap into the South American market at previous clubs.

Griffith will be the first Panamanian he has worked with, however he is confident that the 24-year-old has the “bite” that will be required to prosper in Scottish Premiership midfield battles.

“The contact was through the agents that Gus (MacPherson) and I have been working with,” Valakari explained.

“I have worked with South American players in the past and he recommended me this player.

“There is only one other Panama player in the UK before Victor. So, it’s not like this is a big market for them.

“Maybe because it’s not easy.

“But from what we see of Victor, he’s a good footballer. He has enough bite in him that he can survive the physicality here.

Victor Griffith playing for Panama against Ukraine.
Victor Griffith (right) playing for Panama against Ukraine. Image: Shuttesrtcok.

“My last club in Riga, I had players from Argentina, Peru. In the past I’ve had Costa Rican players, Guatemalan, Colombian too.

“What I like about them is, a little like Balkan players, they have football inside them and this competitiveness in them.

“It’s not always a smooth transition to come from there and play European football.

“It can take time. But as we said to Victor on the very first day we spoke, basically we don’t have time. You need to start playing now.

“He accepted this as a challenge. As he gets more and more training and playing games with us it will be better, but he needs to show up now – right from the start.”

Versatility

Expanding on Griffith’s skillset, Valakari said: “He will bring us more variation to our midfield. He is this box-to-box midfielder.

“He can defend but, from the defending position, he can join the attacks.

“He is a good link player. He finds the good spaces to play. I like how he tries to score goals, even though it’s not so natural for him.

Victor Griffith in action for Panama.
Victor Griffith is happy to try his luck from distance. Image: Shutterstock.

“He likes to shoot from distance.

“The way we want to play, you need technically good midfielders, you need brave midfielders, you need players who can cover the ground as well.

“Overall, we need cover in some positions and, in others, new profiles.”

Two other midfielders – Roman Eremenko and Jake Taylor – will spend the next few days training with Saints as Valakari seeks to further bolster his options in that area of the pitch.

Conversation