St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign Victor Griffith to add steel to midfield

The Panama international has agreed an 18-month deal.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith in action for Panama.
Victor Griffith in action for Panama. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have made their first outfield signing of the January transfer window – Panama international midfielder, Victor Griffith.

The 24-year-old has agreed a deal through to the summer of 2026, subject to a work permit being granted.

He has recently been playing his football for Club Deportivo Árabe Unido in Panama’s top-flight.

Griffith previously played with Portland Timbers in the MLS and has 10 caps for his country.

Saints head coach, Simo Valakari, has been seeking to find an all-round central midfielder, who can play box to box and add more steel to the middle of the pitch alongside Sven Sprangler.

Unlike loan recruit, Andy Fisher, he won’t be able to make a quick debut at Ibrox on Sunday but the Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell next weekend is a realistic target.

Victor Griffith playing for Panama against Ukraine.
Victor Griffith (right) playing for Panama against Ukraine. Image: Shuttesrtcok.

“I know that Scotland is a very nice country and the league is very competitive,” Griffith said. “For me, I am looking forward to that challenge.

“This is a big opportunity for me in my career and is a proud moment both for myself and for my family.

“I have been training and working hard every day on the pitch and in the gym. I am ready for this big moment in my career.

“I am looking forward to meeting all of the fans. Their support is going to be very important for us this season.”

Conversation