Resident tells of the precious items he lost as house fire closes down Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Resident tells of the precious items he lost as house fire closes down Perth street

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

By Lucy Scarlett
Debris from fire outside Neil's flat.
Neil MacDonald came home to find his kitchen on fire. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

An electrical fault was the likely cause of a kitchen blaze that shut down a Perth street.

Neil MacDonald has lived at the property in Jeanfield Road for five years.

On Thursday evening – while out of the house – he was alerted by his neighbour that his kitchen was on fire.

He returned to the flat to find police and fire engines in attendance with the whole of Jeanfield Road closed off.

‘Another hour and the whole place would’ve gone up’ says Jeanfield Road tenant

Neil told The Courier the cause of the fire was likely a faulty fridge freezer his landlord had bought.

“If the fire was left any longer, or Kevin next door never spotted it when he did – another hour and the whole place would’ve gone up.

“Luckily the two flats above me, nobody stays there.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment whether it’s the electrical socket that caused the fire or the fridge freezer.

The burnt kitchen.
The firefighters were quick to contain the blaze to the kitchen. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

“But she [the landlord] bought it with a two-year warranty from Amazon.

“The firefighters think it was the fridge freezer but we’ll see what happens after the report.”

Personal items lost in Perth house fire

Neil said he lost some sentimental items in his kitchen during the blaze.

“There was a picture of a graph on the fridge,” he added.

“Basically, I don’t have any kids but we had a miscarriage and there was a picture of the baby with a pregnancy test stuck inside it.

“That’s gone, that was the only picture we had.

“Just little things like that.”

Where the fridge was.
The fridge freezer sat here. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

Neil is staying at his mum’s house in Craigie but the landlord has offered to provide a hotel or temporary accommodation.

He is going on holiday this Sunday which will allow some time for the letting agency to begin clearing up his flat.

Club 300 0wner saw smoke ‘billowing’ out of house

Mike Lindsay, the owner of Club 300 on Jeanfield Road, said: “I saw smoke billowing out the window.

“There were police and firefighters at the scene.

“I had people phoning me thinking it was my gym up in flames.”

Emergency services at the scene.
Emergency services were called on Thursday at 4pm. Image: Libby Morris

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were in attendance at a fire on Jeanfield Road.

“We were called by a member of the public at 4.11pm.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“It was a small fire in the kitchen of a property.

“Crews left at about 5.40pm.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
At least 9 emergency vehicles on scene as 3-car crash shuts main road near…
The A9 near Ballinluig.
Daily 11-hour lane closures planned for 2 stretches of A9 near Pitlochry
Junaid Akram
Creep who sexually assaulted sleeping woman at Perth house party is jailed
William Joseph Halliday
Man's face slashed open by Perth dad in 'gruesome' knife attack
Perth Museum exterior
Library closure campaigners to stage Perth Museum protest
Firefighters closed Jeanfield Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Road near Perth Royal Infirmary shut due to house fire
Vehicle-activated signs were another traffic calming method tried during the trial
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline…
4
An image of one of the 'dining domes' that could be built in the garden of the Apex Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry.. Image: ISA/Perth and Kinross planning
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Hotels want 'dining domes' and a gun shop
Former McEwens of Perth department store interior on St John Street, Perth.
What now for McEwens of Perth building after auction sale fail?
5
Police have closed the road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man taken to hospital after car flipped in Perth crash

Conversation