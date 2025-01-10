Resident tells of the precious items he lost as house fire closes down Perth street

An electrical fault was the likely cause of a kitchen blaze that shut down a Perth street.

Neil MacDonald has lived at the property in Jeanfield Road for five years.

On Thursday evening – while out of the house – he was alerted by his neighbour that his kitchen was on fire.

He returned to the flat to find police and fire engines in attendance with the whole of Jeanfield Road closed off.

‘Another hour and the whole place would’ve gone up’ says Jeanfield Road tenant

Neil told The Courier the cause of the fire was likely a faulty fridge freezer his landlord had bought.

“If the fire was left any longer, or Kevin next door never spotted it when he did – another hour and the whole place would’ve gone up.

“Luckily the two flats above me, nobody stays there.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment whether it’s the electrical socket that caused the fire or the fridge freezer.

“But she [the landlord] bought it with a two-year warranty from Amazon.

“The firefighters think it was the fridge freezer but we’ll see what happens after the report.”

Personal items lost in Perth house fire

Neil said he lost some sentimental items in his kitchen during the blaze.

“There was a picture of a graph on the fridge,” he added.

“Basically, I don’t have any kids but we had a miscarriage and there was a picture of the baby with a pregnancy test stuck inside it.

“That’s gone, that was the only picture we had.

“Just little things like that.”

Neil is staying at his mum’s house in Craigie but the landlord has offered to provide a hotel or temporary accommodation.

He is going on holiday this Sunday which will allow some time for the letting agency to begin clearing up his flat.

Club 300 0wner saw smoke ‘billowing’ out of house

Mike Lindsay, the owner of Club 300 on Jeanfield Road, said: “I saw smoke billowing out the window.

“There were police and firefighters at the scene.

“I had people phoning me thinking it was my gym up in flames.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were in attendance at a fire on Jeanfield Road.

“We were called by a member of the public at 4.11pm.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“It was a small fire in the kitchen of a property.

“Crews left at about 5.40pm.”