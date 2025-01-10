VIDEO: Boy charged after Arbroath FC flare throw that posed ‘severe safety risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: Boy charged after Arbroath FC flare throw that posed ‘severe safety risk’

The club said the pyrotechnic damaged the playing surface.

By Andrew Robson

A teenager has been charged after a flare was thrown onto the Arbroath FC pitch.

The Red Lichties clash with Alloa Athletic on Saturday was delayed after a pyrotechnic was launched onto the playing surface.

In a statement on Thursday, the Angus club slammed the individual for the dangerous act which posed a “severe safety risk”.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.

The club also banned the culprit from attending future matches.

Boy, 15, charged in connection with Arbroath pyro throw

The Arbroath FC statement read: “On Saturday an individual dangerously threw a burning pyrotechnic device above our fans’ heads in a confined space from the terracing, which then landed on the pitch.

“This damaged our playing surface, putting our fans, stewards, and the players at a severe safety risk, as well as causing a delay to the match kick-off.”

Pyrotechnics are currently forbidden both inside and outside stadiums, and possession is a criminal offence.

The flare was thrown onto the Arbroath FC pitch before kick-off.
The flare was thrown onto the pitch before kick-off. Image: David’s Drone Pictures

The statement continued: “We would like to thank the various supporters who helped identify the culprit and we are fully committed to assisting Police Scotland and Football’s Governing bodies in attempting to eradicate this behaviour from our game.

“The club fully appreciates that the actions of this individual do not reflect upon the fantastic support and behaviour of our loyal supporters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a pyrotechnic being thrown onto the pitch in Arbroath on Saturday, Janurary 4.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

More from Football

Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Rangers linked with swoop for Dundee star
Victor Griffith in action for Panama.
St Johnstone sign Panama internationalist Victor Griffith to add steel to midfield
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj takes to the turf against Hearts. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Relaxed build-up served me well in Dundee marathon - but over-worked United…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans
5 Dundee talking points from hard-earned Rangers draw - VAR calls, Lyall Cameron and…
New England Revolution fans.
Former St Johnstone trialist secures big money MLS transfer
Owen Dodgson takes on Rangers
Owen Dodgson joins up with former Dundee boss after leaving Burnley on loan
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Andy Barrowman discusses crucial Barry Robson blend that can be recipe for Raith Rovers…
Dundee United's Ross Graham reporting for duty at Celtic Park.
Ross Graham on injury layoff, 'relentless' Celtic and a Dundee United warning
James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
James Bord involvement at Spanish side assessed as Dunfermline Athletic takeover edges closer
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari arrives for a game at McDiarmid Park.
Simo Valakari: I am St Johnstone figurehead and understand fan protest 'anger'

Conversation