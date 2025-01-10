VIDEO: Boy charged after Arbroath FC flare throw that posed ‘severe safety risk’

A teenager has been charged after a flare was thrown onto the Arbroath FC pitch.

The Red Lichties clash with Alloa Athletic on Saturday was delayed after a pyrotechnic was launched onto the playing surface.

In a statement on Thursday, the Angus club slammed the individual for the dangerous act which posed a “severe safety risk”.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.

The club also banned the culprit from attending future matches.

Boy, 15, charged in connection with Arbroath pyro throw

The Arbroath FC statement read: “On Saturday an individual dangerously threw a burning pyrotechnic device above our fans’ heads in a confined space from the terracing, which then landed on the pitch.

“This damaged our playing surface, putting our fans, stewards, and the players at a severe safety risk, as well as causing a delay to the match kick-off.”

Pyrotechnics are currently forbidden both inside and outside stadiums, and possession is a criminal offence.

The statement continued: “We would like to thank the various supporters who helped identify the culprit and we are fully committed to assisting Police Scotland and Football’s Governing bodies in attempting to eradicate this behaviour from our game.

“The club fully appreciates that the actions of this individual do not reflect upon the fantastic support and behaviour of our loyal supporters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a pyrotechnic being thrown onto the pitch in Arbroath on Saturday, Janurary 4.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.”