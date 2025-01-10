Victims’ families join torchlit Knife Angel procession in Perth and call for blade amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Victims’ families join torchlit Knife Angel procession in Perth and call for blade amnesty

Jade Taylor and Kerry Burgess took to the streets on Friday evening in memory of Barry Dixon and Cameron Rae.

By Sean O'Neil
Jade Taylor, holding a picture of Barry Dixon, and Kerry Burgess, holding a picture of Cameron Rae. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The families of two Perth stabbing victims joined a torchlit procession through the Fair City as it bid goodbye to the Knife Angel.

The 27ft structure, made of 100,000 confiscated blades, is a striking symbol against knife crime and violent behaviour.

Attending the vigil were Jade Taylor and Kerry Burgess.

Jade’s nephew Barry Dixon was stabbed to death at the age of 22 while Kerry’s son Cameron Rae was murdered at the age of 20.

Kerry and Jade with images of Cameron and Barry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The two young men died just four years apart.

Together, in the shadow of the statue on Friday evening, Jade and Kerry called for a knife amnesty in Scotland.

One knife could be one life

Kerry told The Courier: “We’re hoping to get a knife amnesty, to keep it going, to keep the awareness out there.

“It [knife crime] is bad in Perth.”

Jade added: “We think it’s important, even seeing the knife amnesty boxes might make one person think about a knife they are carrying in their pocket and they might put the knife away.

“Even if it’s just one knife, it’s one life.”

Jade and Kerry lead the procession through Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The pair believed having the Knife Angel prominent since December in Perth city centre has helped raise awareness of the issue.

Jade said: “It has got people in the community talking and supporting each other and being united against knife crime.

“And it’s bound to have made at least one person think about not carrying a knife just by having this here.

“It lets people see the consequences of people carrying a knife if they use it.”

‘Let us not forget its lessons’

A lone piper played the families through the High Street of Perth before finishing at the feet of the Knife Angel.

In a speech to the gathered crowd, Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the legacy of the Angel must continue in the Fair City.

“This powerful symbol has stood as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of knife crime and violence,” said Mr Laing.

Council leader Grant Laing gives a speech below the Knife Angel. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We have seen first hand the impact this statue has had on our residents, especially our youth.

“As the Knife Angel moves on to its next destination, let us not forget its lessons.

“Let’s continue to work together to foster an environment where kindness, respect and understanding prevail.

“The legacy of the Knife Angel is not just in the metal it is made from but the hearts and minds it has touched.”

Perth was the first place in Scotland to host the Knife Angel which has been touring England and Wales since 2018.

The Courier understands it will go back down south after it leaves the Fair City.

