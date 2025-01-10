Victims’ families join torchlit Knife Angel procession in Perth and call for blade amnesty

The families of two Perth stabbing victims joined a torchlit procession through the Fair City as it bid goodbye to the Knife Angel.

The 27ft structure, made of 100,000 confiscated blades, is a striking symbol against knife crime and violent behaviour.

Attending the vigil were Jade Taylor and Kerry Burgess.

Jade’s nephew Barry Dixon was stabbed to death at the age of 22 while Kerry’s son Cameron Rae was murdered at the age of 20.

The two young men died just four years apart.

Together, in the shadow of the statue on Friday evening, Jade and Kerry called for a knife amnesty in Scotland.

One knife could be one life

Kerry told The Courier: “We’re hoping to get a knife amnesty, to keep it going, to keep the awareness out there.

“It [knife crime] is bad in Perth.”

Jade added: “We think it’s important, even seeing the knife amnesty boxes might make one person think about a knife they are carrying in their pocket and they might put the knife away.

“Even if it’s just one knife, it’s one life.”

The pair believed having the Knife Angel prominent since December in Perth city centre has helped raise awareness of the issue.

Jade said: “It has got people in the community talking and supporting each other and being united against knife crime.

“And it’s bound to have made at least one person think about not carrying a knife just by having this here.

“It lets people see the consequences of people carrying a knife if they use it.”

‘Let us not forget its lessons’

A lone piper played the families through the High Street of Perth before finishing at the feet of the Knife Angel.

In a speech to the gathered crowd, Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the legacy of the Angel must continue in the Fair City.

“This powerful symbol has stood as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of knife crime and violence,” said Mr Laing.

“We have seen first hand the impact this statue has had on our residents, especially our youth.

“As the Knife Angel moves on to its next destination, let us not forget its lessons.

“Let’s continue to work together to foster an environment where kindness, respect and understanding prevail.

“The legacy of the Knife Angel is not just in the metal it is made from but the hearts and minds it has touched.”

Perth was the first place in Scotland to host the Knife Angel which has been touring England and Wales since 2018.

The Courier understands it will go back down south after it leaves the Fair City.