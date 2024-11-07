EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae feels ‘failed by justice system’

The heartbroken mother of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says justice has not been done after his killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Caleb Ferguson stabbed the 20-year-old, known as “Cammy” to his friends and family, to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

He was convicted of murder following a week-long trial last month.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Ferguson – who previously admitted killing Cameron but denied the murder charge – was jailed for life and was told it will be 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Cameron’s devastated mum Kerry Burgess admits she feels “deflated and empty”.

Kerry said: “It’s scary that you can take someone’s life and only be jailed for a guaranteed 16 years – crazy.

“His family can go forward and visit him in prison. I can only visit my poor boy every day at the cemetery.”

Kerry says she feels failed by the justice system.

Her son’s killer was caught by police carrying a knife in Perth in November 2022, less than six months before the murder.

A month later he drove a black BMW with cocaine in his system on the M90, near Kinross Services.

Advocate Richard Godden, representing Ferguson, said the murderer had been witness to significant physical and emotional abuse as a child, though he had not been a victim himself.

‘We’ve been given the life sentence’

Judge Lord Scott added: “It appears your grandmother died a few days prior and you were coping badly with the bereavement.”

Kerry says: “Firstly, why was Ferguson out having been caught with a knife?

“And only 16 years before he is eligible for parole. Just wow. It feels like it is us that have been given the life sentence.

“He is evil and rotten. He can still go on with his life and go on to have a family.

“He is blaming his upbringing which is crazy. It’s just all lies.

“There is no remorse here at all.

“My poor boy…honestly this is just so, so sad.”

During the trial, the court heard Cameron was stabbed three times by Ferguson on April 8 last year.

Ferguson and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Cameron grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Last month Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support following Cameron’s death.