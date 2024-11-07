EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae feels ‘failed by justice system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae feels ‘failed by justice system’

Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae was murdered. Image: Supplied.
By Lindsey Hamilton

The heartbroken mother of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says justice has not been done after his killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Caleb Ferguson stabbed the 20-year-old, known as “Cammy” to his friends and family, to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

He was convicted of murder following a week-long trial last month.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Ferguson – who previously admitted killing Cameron but denied the murder charge – was jailed for life and was told it will be 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson.

Cameron’s devastated mum Kerry Burgess admits she feels “deflated and empty”.

Kerry said: “It’s scary that you can take someone’s life and only be jailed for a guaranteed 16 years – crazy.

“His family can go forward and visit him in prison. I can only visit my poor boy every day at the cemetery.”

Kerry says she feels failed by the justice system.

Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess

Her son’s killer was caught by police carrying a knife in Perth in November 2022, less than six months before the murder.

A month later he drove a black BMW with cocaine in his system on the M90, near Kinross Services.

Advocate Richard Godden, representing Ferguson, said the murderer had been witness to significant physical and emotional abuse as a child, though he had not been a victim himself.

‘We’ve been given the life sentence’

Judge Lord Scott added: “It appears your grandmother died a few days prior and you were coping badly with the bereavement.”

Kerry says: “Firstly, why was Ferguson out having been caught with a knife?

“And only 16 years before he is eligible for parole. Just wow. It feels like it is us that have been given the life sentence.

“He is evil and rotten. He can still go on with his life and go on to have a family.

“He is blaming his upbringing which is crazy. It’s just all lies.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess

“There is no remorse here at all.

“My poor boy…honestly this is just so, so sad.”

During the trial, the court heard Cameron was stabbed three times by Ferguson on April 8 last year.

Ferguson and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Cameron grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Last month Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support following Cameron’s death.

