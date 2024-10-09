EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be enough for his killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be enough for his killer

Kerry Burgess, Cameron's mum, has spoken to The Courier about her family's ordeal.

Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
By Lindsey Hamilton

The heartbroken mum of Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be enough for his killer.

Caleb Ferguson, 20, murdered Cameron, from Perth, in a flat in South Methven Street on April 8 last year.

He was found guilty by a jury late on Friday after a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess opened up on the family’s ordeal.

She said: “I’m mentally and physically drained just now.

“That was a hard week, but I am glad we got the guilty of murder verdict.”

‘My boy is never coming home’

Ferguson, also from Perth, will return to the High Court for sentencing next month and faces life imprisonment.

Lord Scott told him: “You have been convicted of murder and the law provides for only one sentence.”

The judge added: “Inevitably, that will be a substantial period [before Ferguson is eligible for parole] but I want to get as much information as I can about you and the impact on Mr Rae’s next of kin.”

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson.

Kerry told us: “Nothing will ever be enough in my eyes – my boy is never coming home, ever.”

She adds: “For a murder trial to last five days shows it was a common-sense case.”

‘Disgusting behaviour’

Ferguson stabbed Cameron – known as “Cammy” to his friends and family – three times before him and a friend fled once they had alerted the authorities.

Police arrived to find the 20-year-old grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Ferguson later admitted killing Mr Rae but said he did not murder him. The jury disagreed.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae in the colours of his beloved Rangers. Image: Kerry Burgess
cameron rae murder
Cameron aged three with his older brother, Rhys, six. Image: Kerry Burgess

As he was led away, the murderer turned and shouted back towards family and friends in the public benches.

Kerry claims some of the behaviour of those in court supporting Ferguson was “disgusting” and “unbelievable”.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess

Friday’s guilty verdict came after the jury heard how Cameron was invited back to the flat by Connor Kelly, a friend of the accused.

While Mr Kelly was downstairs for a matter of minutes conducting a drug deal, Cameron was stabbed three times, including in the diaphragm, spleen and lung.

Because Ferguson did not give evidence, no reason for the assault has been revealed.

‘Police and people of Perth have been amazing’

Hundreds lined the streets for Cameron’s funeral last May and an anti-knives campaign was launched in his memory.

Meanwhile, fans of his beloved Rangers, Celtic and St Johnstone also paid tribute to Cameron at matches just weeks after his death.

Speaking this week, Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support.

Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae died in Perth last April. Image: Supplied.

She added: “The work Perth police and CID have put into this case has been amazing and the outcome shows this.

“The whole of Perth has been behind us all the way and people continue to support us, so we want to thank them all also.

“Cammy’s pals are all absolutely amazing too. We’ve done our boy proud.

“It was such a hard, hard week but we did it.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Annette Bond
Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal
Group of people cutting ribbon in front of visitor centre at Grandtully
40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost
Gavin Owens has been traced.
Police trace missing woman, 19, last seen in Muthill
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k
Dinosaurs set to return to Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Perthshire hotel to host giant robot dinosaurs event
School staff striking in Perth in 2023.
Perth and Kinross schools and nurseries 'could be shut for a month' due to…
John Mclachlan and Jasmine Michelle-Way at The Anglers Inn, Guildtown.
Couple with Michelin-star background plan 'chauffeur service' for reopened Perthshire pub
Perth Sheriff Court.....21.08.13 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** George Begg is led from court... child porn see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Perth bus station pervert made vile remark to schoolgirl, 14, during Stagecoach rant
Deans Restaurant in Perth city centre.
Popular Perth city centre restaurant saved from closure
2
Sheep in a field
Perthshire farmers warned against thieves posing as shepherds to steal livestock

Conversation