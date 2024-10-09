EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be enough for his killer

The heartbroken mum of Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be enough for his killer.

Caleb Ferguson, 20, murdered Cameron, from Perth, in a flat in South Methven Street on April 8 last year.

He was found guilty by a jury late on Friday after a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess opened up on the family’s ordeal.

She said: “I’m mentally and physically drained just now.

“That was a hard week, but I am glad we got the guilty of murder verdict.”

‘My boy is never coming home’

Ferguson, also from Perth, will return to the High Court for sentencing next month and faces life imprisonment.

Lord Scott told him: “You have been convicted of murder and the law provides for only one sentence.”

The judge added: “Inevitably, that will be a substantial period [before Ferguson is eligible for parole] but I want to get as much information as I can about you and the impact on Mr Rae’s next of kin.”

Kerry told us: “Nothing will ever be enough in my eyes – my boy is never coming home, ever.”

She adds: “For a murder trial to last five days shows it was a common-sense case.”

‘Disgusting behaviour’

Ferguson stabbed Cameron – known as “Cammy” to his friends and family – three times before him and a friend fled once they had alerted the authorities.

Police arrived to find the 20-year-old grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Ferguson later admitted killing Mr Rae but said he did not murder him. The jury disagreed.

As he was led away, the murderer turned and shouted back towards family and friends in the public benches.

Kerry claims some of the behaviour of those in court supporting Ferguson was “disgusting” and “unbelievable”.

Friday’s guilty verdict came after the jury heard how Cameron was invited back to the flat by Connor Kelly, a friend of the accused.

While Mr Kelly was downstairs for a matter of minutes conducting a drug deal, Cameron was stabbed three times, including in the diaphragm, spleen and lung.

Because Ferguson did not give evidence, no reason for the assault has been revealed.

‘Police and people of Perth have been amazing’

Hundreds lined the streets for Cameron’s funeral last May and an anti-knives campaign was launched in his memory.

Meanwhile, fans of his beloved Rangers, Celtic and St Johnstone also paid tribute to Cameron at matches just weeks after his death.

Speaking this week, Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support.

She added: “The work Perth police and CID have put into this case has been amazing and the outcome shows this.

“The whole of Perth has been behind us all the way and people continue to support us, so we want to thank them all also.

“Cammy’s pals are all absolutely amazing too. We’ve done our boy proud.

“It was such a hard, hard week but we did it.”