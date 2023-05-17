Perth anti-knives campaign launched after death of Cameron Rae

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An anti-knives campaign has been launched in Perth after the alleged murder of Cameron Rae.

The Stop the Stabbing, Stick to Jabbing campaign aims to get youngsters off the streets and into boxing clubs.

Craig Donald – who has launched the initiative – took inspiration from Aberfeldy Boxing Club, based in London, which came up with the phrase after knife issues in the UK capital.

He has ordered t-shirts to help spread the message and is hopeful sports clubs, schools and parents can get behind the campaign – which has the backing of Scott Rae, Cameron’s dad.

Craig told The Courier: “The project is still at a very early stage.

“I’m just a dad and a long-distance lorry driver but I want to do something for the community.

“We need to get kids away from knives – and hopefully by getting kids into clubs it helps build a community spirit.

“We want to teach children that knives are not a thing to have.

“It’s not something we can eradicate but we can make people aware and educate.”

Perth gym supports knife crime campaign

Perth gym The Body Academy is the first to work with the initiative.

David Souter, who runs a boxing club at the gym, echoed Craig’s views.

He said: “Craig asked me if I wanted to be part of this and I’ve campaigned against knife violence before.

“I’m from a working-class background and I know what boxing did for me and what it can do for others.

“When I was younger I used to get in fights but we all started going boxing together and became friends.

“After Covid I think a lot of kids have anxiety and they need to get out the house.

“Going to gyms allows you to meet new people and learn to socialise.

“I have always advocated for kids in sport and it’s something all sports clubs can help with.”

Calls for knife amnesty

Craig also feels offering a safe place for people to legally get rid of knives could help.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a solicitor and police about getting a knife amnesty set up.

“I want to do everything legally but it’s hard to tell what the impact would be.

“I would drive around the towns and villages in Perthshire and get people to come to me with this.

“I know these sort of things have worked in the past.”

Police Scotland is supportive of the legal surrendering of offensive weapons.

Speaking on the policy, Chief Inspector Tom Leonard said: “We welcome initiatives to provide young people with positive opportunities and are open to discussions on how we can contribute.

“Local officers work closely with partners, including local authorities and schools, to address any issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from harmful behaviours.

“This currently includes work to deliver the No Knives, Better Lives prevention, early intervention and education programme in schools across Perth and Kinross.”

Cameron, 20, died after being found injured at a flat on South Methven Street in April.

Caleb Ferguson, 18, has appeared in court accused of stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon.

He is set to stand trial for murder.