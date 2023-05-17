Perth anti-knives campaign launched after death of Cameron Rae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth anti-knives campaign launched after death of Cameron Rae

The initiative aims to get youngsters off the street and into sports clubs.

By Kieran Webster
Craig Donald, Scott Rae and David Soutar with an anti-knives t-shirt
The campaign launched by Craig Donald (left) has been backed by Scott Rae, dad of Cameron Rae (middle) and David Soutar from The Body Academy (right). Imager: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An anti-knives campaign has been launched in Perth after the alleged murder of Cameron Rae.

The Stop the Stabbing, Stick to Jabbing campaign aims to get youngsters off the streets and into boxing clubs.

Craig Donald – who has launched the initiative – took inspiration from Aberfeldy Boxing Club, based in London, which came up with the phrase after knife issues in the UK capital.

He has ordered t-shirts to help spread the message and is hopeful sports clubs, schools and parents can get behind the campaign – which has the backing of Scott Rae, Cameron’s dad.

Craig Donald, Scott Rae and David Soutar standing in a boxing ring
Craig, Scott and David hope the campaign will make a difference in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Craig told The Courier: “The project is still at a very early stage.

“I’m just a dad and a long-distance lorry driver but I want to do something for the community.

“We need to get kids away from knives – and hopefully by getting kids into clubs it helps build a community spirit.

“We want to teach children that knives are not a thing to have.

“It’s not something we can eradicate but we can make people aware and educate.”

Perth gym supports knife crime campaign

Perth gym The Body Academy is the first to work with the initiative.

David Souter, who runs a boxing club at the gym, echoed Craig’s views.

He said: “Craig asked me if I wanted to be part of this and I’ve campaigned against knife violence before.

“I’m from a working-class background and I know what boxing did for me and what it can do for others.

“When I was younger I used to get in fights but we all started going boxing together and became friends.

Craig Donald with son Jayden
Craig with his son Jayden Donald. Image: Craig Donald/Facebook.

“After Covid I think a lot of kids have anxiety and they need to get out the house.

“Going to gyms allows you to meet new people and learn to socialise.

“I have always advocated for kids in sport and it’s something all sports clubs can help with.”

Calls for knife amnesty

Craig also feels offering a safe place for people to legally get rid of knives could help.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a solicitor and police about getting a knife amnesty set up.

“I want to do everything legally but it’s hard to tell what the impact would be.

“I would drive around the towns and villages in Perthshire and get people to come to me with this.

“I know these sort of things have worked in the past.”

Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess

Police Scotland is supportive of the legal surrendering of offensive weapons.

Speaking on the policy, Chief Inspector Tom Leonard said: “We welcome initiatives to provide young people with positive opportunities and are open to discussions on how we can contribute.

“Local officers work closely with partners, including local authorities and schools, to address any issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from harmful behaviours.

“This currently includes work to deliver the No Knives, Better Lives prevention, early intervention and education programme in schools across Perth and Kinross.”

Cameron, 20, died after being found injured at a flat on South Methven Street in April.

Caleb Ferguson, 18, has appeared in court accused of stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon.

He is set to stand trial for murder.

[[title]]

[[text]]

