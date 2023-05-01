Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man

Supporters took part in a minute's applause at Hampden Park on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A minute's applause was held during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden. Image: Kerry Burgess/Craig Williamson - SNS Group

A Perth mum says she is “overwhelmed” after Rangers and Celtic fans paid tribute to her late son.

Supporters took part in a minute’s applause in memory of Cameron Rae at Hampden Park on Sunday during the Scottish Cup semi-final between the sides.

The 20-year-old – known as Cammy – was allegedly stabbed to death at a flat on South Methven Street on April 8.

Family members then launched a campaign for fans to take part in the applause during the 20th minute of the game in honour of the Rangers fan.

A tribute was displayed on the big screen at the national stadium as the applause took place.

Cameron Rae, who died in Perth. Image: Kerry Burgess
Mum Kerry Burgess says she is overwhelmed at the minute’s applause. Image: Kerry Burgess

Mum Kerry Burgess told The Courier afterwards: “It was incredible and I’m completely overwhelmed at the tribute and at the support shown for Cammy and the family.

“It was amazing.”

Kerry says she was also aware of fans paying tribute in several pubs in Perth during he match.

She added: “I have even been told that tributes were paid as far afield as Spain.”

Earlier this month, fans at St Johnstone paid their own tribute to Cameron with a banner.

A fundraiser set up to  to help give Cameron the “best send off” at his funeral and to support his family has reached nearly £16,000.

But with his body still not released by police, Cameron’s family have been unable to arrange a funeral.

Kerry says the family are thankful for the support.

She said: “People from all over are continuing to come together to support us and remember Cammy.

“We are so grateful for everything that so many people are doing.”

18-year-old accused of murder

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

It is alleged he killed Cameron by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street.

The 18-year-old is further accused of assaulting two people in Mill Street on the same date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
3
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
4
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
5
Repair completed after burst pipe leaves Dundee homes without water
6
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
7
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
2
8
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]