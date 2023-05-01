Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth mum says she is “overwhelmed” after Rangers and Celtic fans paid tribute to her late son.

Supporters took part in a minute’s applause in memory of Cameron Rae at Hampden Park on Sunday during the Scottish Cup semi-final between the sides.

The 20-year-old – known as Cammy – was allegedly stabbed to death at a flat on South Methven Street on April 8.

Family members then launched a campaign for fans to take part in the applause during the 20th minute of the game in honour of the Rangers fan.

A tribute was displayed on the big screen at the national stadium as the applause took place.

Mum Kerry Burgess told The Courier afterwards: “It was incredible and I’m completely overwhelmed at the tribute and at the support shown for Cammy and the family.

“It was amazing.”

Kerry says she was also aware of fans paying tribute in several pubs in Perth during he match.

She added: “I have even been told that tributes were paid as far afield as Spain.”

Earlier this month, fans at St Johnstone paid their own tribute to Cameron with a banner.

St Johnstone fans tribute to Cameron Rae today @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/yTr8rwLtfU — Fitba Culture 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fitbaculture) April 22, 2023

A fundraiser set up to to help give Cameron the “best send off” at his funeral and to support his family has reached nearly £16,000.

But with his body still not released by police, Cameron’s family have been unable to arrange a funeral.

Kerry says the family are thankful for the support.

She said: “People from all over are continuing to come together to support us and remember Cammy.

“We are so grateful for everything that so many people are doing.”

18-year-old accused of murder

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

It is alleged he killed Cameron by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street.

The 18-year-old is further accused of assaulting two people in Mill Street on the same date.