Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute’s applause at Rangers-Celtic game

The mum of a man allegedly murdered in Perth is backing calls for a minute’s applause in his memory at this month’s Old Firm game.

Cameron Rae, 20 – known as Cammy – died after an alleged stabbing at a flat on South Methven Street on April 8.

Now family members are calling for a tribute to be paid to the Rangers fan when his club meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on April 30.

It is hoped fans from both clubs will applaud during the 20th minute of the match.

In a post shared on several social media pages, uncle Barry Burgess wrote: “I am writing this with a heavy heart.

“My wee nephew was sadly taken from us two weeks ago.

“Cameron was a big Rangers fan who loved the club and I’m asking if it’s possible that he could get a round of applause in the 20th minute of the semi-final.

“This would be such an honour for the family.”

Speaking to The Courier, mum Kerry Burgess says she hopes fans can get behind the tribute.

She said: “I’m honestly just drained and sick just now – just absolutely broken – but if this could happen it would be absolutely amazing.

“Cammy would be so, so proud if this happens, that’s for sure.”

Cameron’s body has not yet been released by police, meaning a funeral has not been able to take place yet.

But Kerry says the family are overwhelmed with the support they have received to date.

She added: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to the many people who are supporting us.

“We have had flowers, cards, food and gifts from far and wide.

‘The people of Perth have come together… we’re so grateful’

“We are also so grateful to everyone who has donated money.

“The people of Perth have all come together. It’s incredible and we are so grateful.”

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

A 17-year-old man who was arrested in the days after Cameron’s death was released, pending further inquiries.