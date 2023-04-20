Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute’s applause at Rangers-Celtic game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute’s applause at Rangers-Celtic game

Family members are calling for a tribute to be paid to the Gers fan when his club meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae died in Perth earlier this month. Image: Supplied

The mum of a man allegedly murdered in Perth is backing calls for a minute’s applause in his memory at this month’s Old Firm game.

Cameron Rae, 20 – known as Cammy – died after an alleged stabbing at a flat on South Methven Street on April 8.

Now family members are calling for a tribute to be paid to the Rangers fan when his club meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on April 30.

It is hoped fans from both clubs will applaud during the 20th minute of the match.

In a post shared on several social media pages, uncle Barry Burgess wrote: “I am writing this with a heavy heart.

Rangers and Celtic meet on April 30. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

“My wee nephew was sadly taken from us two weeks ago.

“Cameron was a big Rangers fan who loved the club and I’m asking if it’s possible that he could get a round of applause in the 20th minute of the semi-final.

“This would be such an honour for the family.”

Speaking to The Courier, mum Kerry Burgess says she hopes fans can get behind the tribute.

She said: “I’m honestly just drained and sick just now – just absolutely broken – but if this could happen it would be absolutely amazing.

“Cammy would be so, so proud if this happens, that’s for sure.”

Mum of Cameron (Cammy) Rae, Kerry Burgess
Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Supplied

Cameron’s body has not yet been released by police, meaning a funeral has not been able to take place yet.

But Kerry says the family are overwhelmed with the support they have received to date.

She added: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to the many people who are supporting us.

“We have had flowers, cards, food and gifts from far and wide.

‘The people of Perth have come together… we’re so grateful’

“We are also so grateful to everyone who has donated money.

“The people of Perth have all come together. It’s incredible and we are so grateful.”

Caleb Ferguson, 18, of Bute Drive, Perth, is set to stand trial accused of Cameron’s murder.

A 17-year-old man who was arrested in the days after Cameron’s death was released, pending further inquiries.

