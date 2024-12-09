Perth man launches gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind 20-year energy career

A Perth man has launched a new gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind his 20-year career in the energy industry.

Craig Smith, 45, opened Out of This Galaxy on Scott Street on Saturday after identifying a gap in the market.

The store sells a range of merchandise and offers free tables for customers to socialise at while they play Pokemon and other card games.

Craig told The Courier: “There’s definitely no other shop like us.

“We sell a wide variety of different hobbies and games but we’ve also got the space for people to join the community and have some fun.

“We’ve got a big enough space that we can host gameplay as well.

“We’ll be able to run tournaments and events for various games.

“It just felt like the right time.

“I was employed at SSE and then Ovo for 20 years and got the voluntary redundancy, it just felt right.

“We decided to open a hobby and game shop and mix it with pop culture merchandise.”

What is for sale at Out of This Galaxy in Perth?

Out of this Galaxy offers a range of memorabilia, posters and miniatures both online and in-store.

Craig says he plans to get more stock in after a busy opening weekend.

He added: “From the morning (of the opening) through to five o’clock you could barely move, it was brilliant.

“I just really enjoyed talking with so many people that I didn’t know.”