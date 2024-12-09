Perth man launches gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind 20-year energy career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth man launches gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind 20-year energy career

Out of This Galaxy opened at the weekend.

By Lucy Scarlett
A selfie of Craig Smith.
Craig Smith felt there was a gap in the Perth gaming market. Image: Supplied

A Perth man has launched a new gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind his 20-year career in the energy industry.

Craig Smith, 45, opened Out of This Galaxy on Scott Street on Saturday after identifying a gap in the market.

The store sells a range of merchandise and offers free tables for customers to socialise at while they play Pokemon and other card games.

Craig told The Courier: “There’s definitely no other shop like us.

“We sell a wide variety of different hobbies and games but we’ve also got the space for people to join the community and have some fun.

The exterior of the gaming shop window.
Out of This Galaxy on Scott Street. Image: Supplied
The inside of the new gaming shop with tables at the walls and board games stacked up.
The shop had a busy opening weekend. Image: Supplied

“We’ve got a big enough space that we can host gameplay as well.

“We’ll be able to run tournaments and events for various games.

“It just felt like the right time.

“I was employed at SSE and then Ovo for 20 years and got the voluntary redundancy, it just felt right.

“We decided to open a hobby and game shop and mix it with pop culture merchandise.”

What is for sale at Out of This Galaxy in Perth?

Out of this Galaxy offers a range of memorabilia, posters and miniatures both online and in-store.

Craig says he plans to get more stock in after a busy opening weekend.

He added: “From the morning (of the opening) through to five o’clock you could barely move, it was brilliant.

“I just really enjoyed talking with so many people that I didn’t know.”

Conversation