Energy firm Ovo planning dozens of Perth job cuts

Energy firm OVO has started a redundancy process with its Perth workforce which could result in more than 40 job losses.

OVO Energy acquired the domestic business from SSE in 2020 and at the time said there would be no impact to staff.

However, two years ago, it made 222 job cuts at its offices at Perth’s Dunkeld Road.

Now the business has confirmed another round of redundancies is under way.

It is understood the company is looking to make between 40 and 50 job cuts, the majority of which will be made in Perth.

What is OVO Energy saying about Perth job cuts?

OVO has informed staff it has now completed the migration of SSE Energy Services customers onto OVO’s platforms and systems.

It is now looking to make savings to “deliver value” to customers.

It is asking for volunteers to take a redundancy package as part of the consultation process.

An OVO spokesperson said: “We have announced a limited redundancy programme.

“We need to continue to simplify our business model to ensure we are delivering value for customers. We will be consulting fully on these proposals.”

OVO did not confirm how many jobs were likely to be lost in Perth.

Job losses causing misery says MP

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, described the development as “troubling”.

He said: “It is less than two years since OVO announced 222 redundancies in Perth.

“This was an enormous loss to Perth’s labour market and caused misery to those who were left without a job.

“In that instance, there was a complete lack of transparency from senior management at OVO. It proved immensely difficult to get them to engage constructively with us.

“We must ensure that such events are not repeated.”

He said that he and fellow SNP politicians John Swinney and Jim Fairlie are seeking a meeting with OVO.

Mr Wishart said: “We are now seeking to meet with senior management as a matter of priority in order to find out what exactly is happening.

“We want to ensure everything is being done to minimise any potential job losses.”