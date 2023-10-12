Energy firm Ovo planning dozens of Perth job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy firm Ovo planning dozens of Perth job cuts

The firm made more than 200 redundancies two years ago after acquiring SSE’s domestic business.

By Rob McLaren
OVO Energy's Perth office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
OVO Energy's Perth office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Energy firm OVO has started a redundancy process with its Perth workforce which could result in more than 40 job losses.

OVO Energy acquired the domestic business from SSE in 2020 and at the time said there would be no impact to staff.

However, two years ago, it made 222 job cuts at its offices at Perth’s Dunkeld Road.

Now the business has confirmed another round of redundancies is under way.

It is understood the company is looking to make between 40 and 50 job cuts, the majority of which will be made in Perth.

What is OVO Energy saying about Perth job cuts?

OVO has informed staff it has now completed the migration of SSE Energy Services customers onto OVO’s platforms and systems.

It is now looking to make savings to “deliver value” to customers.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of OVO Energy.

It is asking for volunteers to take a redundancy package as part of the consultation process.

An OVO spokesperson said: “We have announced a limited redundancy programme.

“We need to continue to simplify our business model to ensure we are delivering value for customers. We will be consulting fully on these proposals.”

OVO did not confirm how many jobs were likely to be lost in Perth.

Job losses causing misery says MP

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, described the development as “troubling”.

He said: “It is less than two years since OVO announced 222 redundancies in Perth.

“This was an enormous loss to Perth’s labour market and caused misery to those who were left without a job.

“In that instance, there was a complete lack of transparency from senior management at OVO. It proved immensely difficult to get them to engage constructively with us.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“We must ensure that such events are not repeated.”

He said that he and fellow SNP politicians John Swinney and Jim Fairlie are seeking a meeting with OVO.

Mr Wishart said: “We are now seeking to meet with senior management as a matter of priority in order to find out what exactly is happening.

“We want to ensure everything is being done to minimise any potential job losses.”

