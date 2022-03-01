OVO Energy announces 222 job losses in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OVO Energy announces 222 job losses in Perth

By Rachel Amery
March 1 2022, 12.11pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.05am
OVO Energy's Perth office
OVO Energy's Perth office

There will be a total of 222 job losses at OVO Energy in Perth, it has been confirmed.

The energy firm earlier revealed it was making hundreds of people redundant and closing down its offices in Dunfermline and Perth, despite promising there would be no job losses when it bought over SSE’s retail arm in 2020.

The CEO of OVO’s retail arm, Adrian Letts, has now clarified the number of expected redundancies in talks with Perthshire politicians.

The remaining employees are permanently working from home.

However, Mr Letts said a high uptake of voluntary redundancies means no further compulsory redundancies are expected.

Significant impact on local economy

Mr Letts updated the position with Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, and Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire.

Mr Wishart says the 222 job losses in Perth will have a significant impact on the local economy.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire
Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire

“It is reassuring to hear that OVO are not making any compulsory redundancies following a high uptake of their voluntary redundancy programme,” he added.

“However, the news that over 222 jobs are set to be lost in Perth is still a devastating blow to the local labour market.

“These are people who live and socialise in the area, providing business to local amenities, and who may now be planning to move elsewhere.”

Perth office cannot be left vacant

Mr Swinney said he is keen to look at how many of the 222 taking voluntary redundancy have already secured a new job.

He said: “The loss of 222 jobs will still have a potentially serious impact on the local Perthshire economy.

“To that end, I am keen to get further information regarding the status of those taking voluntary redundancy, with a particular emphasis on how many have found new jobs.

Pete Wishart MP, John Swinney MSP and Jim Fairlie MSP, pictured with CEO of OVO Energy Stephen Fitzpatrick
Pete Wishart MP, John Swinney MSP and Jim Fairlie MSP, pictured with CEO of OVO Energy Stephen Fitzpatrick

“OVO have agreed that they will look into this matter for us and report back with their findings.”

All three added they want to make sure the Perth OVO office, which housed 700 people before the coronavirus pandemic, is not “left to rot”.

Mr Fairlie said: “I am pleased that a high percentage of Perth-based employees have taken the decision to stay with the company, but will be pressing them to ensure that the promised permanent home working support is adequately delivered.

“It is vital that the Perth office finds a new purpose, and I am keen to work to find a business who can give a long-term commitment to the site.”

OVO Energy was approached for comment.

Calls for OVO boss to face MPs again in row over furlough and loan payments

