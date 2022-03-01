Rotary and residents get Arbroath community space project off the ground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents and Rotarians have come together in effort to transform a derelict piece of ground in Arbroath into a community area.

The project is centred on a vacant council-owned bit of land at Noran Avenue near the town’s Brechin Road.

And it’s the first initiative for a newly-formed residents’ group which hopes to strengthen the sense of community in the area.

The Townhead and Noran community space project began with a clean-up of the ground.

Residents were helped by 16 students from Dundee and Angus College and Arbroath Rotary Club members.

It saw two skips and a pick-up truck filled with rubbish to get the area ready for redevelopment.

The project has received a financial boost from Angus Council’s communities health and wellbeing fund.

And additional donations have come from the William Coull Anderson Trust, Scobie Church Fund, Arbroath Guildry and the Rotary Club.

Local firms Mackay Boatbuilders and the Geddes Group lent practical support with the skips and equipment for the clear up operation.

Community-driven

Rotarian Danny Gentles said: “This is a fine example of a community-driven project which will benefit all the residents.

“Angus Council’s communities team, housing and parks departments and Councillor Lois Speed have also contributed greatly to the project’s progress.

“The project is really a goer now.

“A local residents’ association has been formed and it will lead

“This was just a vacant bit of ground that’s been left for stuff to be dumped on.

“The vision is to put in a community garden and play area.

“But it will be up to the residents to decide what they really want to see there.

“It might include something like a herb garden where they can grow their own plants.

“It has taken a wee bit to get this up and running but this is a great start.”

The Townhead and Noran project is the latest local effort to brighten up town spaces.

Friends of Springfield Rose Garden are preparing for a busy season at the historic attraction near Victoria Park.

Volunteers took over its upkeep in 2018 after locals said how sad they were to see the unkempt state of the garden.