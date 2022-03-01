Rotary and residents get Arbroath community space project off the ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotary and residents get Arbroath community space project off the ground

By Graham Brown
March 1 2022, 12.29pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.02pm
Residents and Rotarians clear the Noran Avenue site. Pic: Arbroath Rotary Club.
Residents and Rotarians have come together in effort to transform a derelict piece of ground in Arbroath into a community area.

The project is centred on a vacant council-owned bit of land at Noran Avenue near the town’s Brechin Road.

And it’s the first initiative for a newly-formed residents’ group which hopes to strengthen the sense of community in the area.

The Townhead and Noran community space project began with a clean-up of the ground.

Arbroath garden
The clear-up was the fist stage of the Townhead and Noran community space project. Pic: Arbroath Rotary Club.

Residents were helped by 16 students from Dundee and Angus College and Arbroath Rotary Club members.

It saw two skips and a pick-up truck filled with rubbish to get the area ready for redevelopment.

The project has received a financial boost from Angus Council’s communities health and wellbeing fund.

And additional donations have come from the William Coull Anderson Trust, Scobie Church Fund, Arbroath Guildry and the Rotary Club.

Local firms Mackay Boatbuilders and the Geddes Group lent practical support with the skips and equipment for the clear up operation.

Community-driven

Rotarian Danny Gentles said: “This is a fine example of a community-driven project which will benefit all the residents.

“Angus Council’s communities team, housing and parks departments and Councillor Lois Speed have also contributed greatly to the project’s progress.

“The project is really a goer now.

“A local residents’ association has been formed and it will lead

“This was just a vacant bit of ground that’s been left for stuff to be dumped on.

“The vision is to put in a community garden and play area.

“But it will be up to the residents to decide what they really want to see there.

“It might include something like a herb garden where they can grow their own plants.

“It has taken a wee bit to get this up and running but this is a great start.”

The Townhead and Noran project is the latest local effort to brighten up town spaces.

Friends of Springfield Rose Garden are preparing for a busy season at the historic attraction near Victoria Park.

Volunteers took over its upkeep in 2018 after locals said how sad they were to see the unkempt state of the garden.

